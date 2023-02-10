Weekend: A brief inquiry into alternative Slovak music

This week we're guiding you through Slovak alternative music, art exhibitions and few tips for valentine.

With the recent rise in international recognition of young Slovak artists, it is time for a deeper look at the alternative music scene.

Slovak musicians have been branching out recently. Firstly, young singers and bands have been featured as newly found talents at Europe’s biggest showcase music festival, then they scored a win on United Kingdom’s songwriting contest and others co-operated with the opening song for Slovakia’s first queer movie. They’re not the only fresh talents the country has to offer.

From Bratislava’s Botanical Garden

Lash & Grey’s three-piece musical story takes place in between the blossoming flowers of Bratislava’s Botanical Garden. The duo brings melancholy, gentle song-writing and comforting sounds to the alternative Slovak music scene. If you’re a fan of swaying back and forth with eyes closed, try and catch Lash & Grey on tour around Slovakia. Get into the mood with their first song out of the Botanical Garden inspired song trio “Blossoms of Your World”.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/FCFBM7Ski9Q

To heal through a song

Karin Ann’s latest release heavily revolves about getting better. The song re-interprets the old motto “what doesn't kill you makes you stronger” into an acceptance that hurtful things may stay within the human psyche. Melancholic ballad debates trauma, healing and memory. For an example, listen to “for a moment”.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/9TydYqbuAUI

Inspired by Stranger Things

Nostalgic footage resembling a video taken on a family camera depicts scenes that would fit into a coming-of-age movie. Slovak artistic duo Meowlau and Val fit into the alternative scene with vibrant colours, distinct sound, and retro aesthetics. Take a peek into the dance-y song “Stranger”.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ek1sDpCzdWc

Traditions repacked

Slovakia’s alternative scene is not only about standing out and making bold decisions. Slovakia’s very own band Hrdza, inspired by traditions, folklore and capturing stories from older folk, takes listeners on a gander through a Goral village set on the Slovak-Polish border in the northern part of the country. Village Ostruňa’s iconic cottages, folk clothing and meadows basking in the sun set the tone for Hrdza’s song “Nie Tvoja” (Not Yours). You can catch Hrdza on tour now.

Travel tip: Visit Ostruňa village and explore the Goral ethnicity.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/bHvgaBZ5tO4

OTHER CONCERTS

String Quintet : International music festival Konvergencie provides a number of opportunities to appreciate classical music inspired by folk culture.

: International music festival Konvergencie provides a number of opportunities to appreciate classical music inspired by folk culture. Bigbeat and jazz : Enjoy a multi-genre concert filled with classical music, jazz and bigbeat.

: Enjoy a multi-genre concert filled with classical music, jazz and bigbeat. Drums and rap : The music project “KKR” opens a concert season in the cultural centre Záhrada.

: The music project “KKR” opens a concert season in the cultural centre Záhrada. Antipunk: Bratislava’s Pink Whale club hosts a concert of antipunk folk bands “Marhule” (Apricots) and “nagy+beni”.

Exhibitions

Ten years of creating

Bratislava’s Pistoriho Palác palace hosts an exhibition dedicated to ten years of student work. Academy of Fine Arts students show off their artistic vision via series of photographs and art installations commenting on current events. Some bring their intimate work, others experiment. Here’s where to find the ALF Exhibition 2012-2023.

The Alf Exhibition introduces visitors to students' work. (Source: VŠVU, Academy of Fine arts.)

Nature and Art

The beauty of nature has fascinated painters since forever. The exhibition Vis Naturae from the hands of Academy of Fine Arts graduate Lucia Oleňová celebrates Slovakia’s High Tatras, Sandberg, Slovenský Kras, Banská Štiavnica and more. It is an observation of nature untouched by humans. Visit the National Bank of Slovakia’s gallery to see nature through the eyes of the artist’s watercolour brush strokes.

Lucia Oleňová's work will let you take a peek at nature unharmed by human touch. (Source: VŠVU, Academy of Fine arts.)

Travel

TIP: From gallery to nature. Visit places depicted in Lucia Oleňová’s work.

HIGH TATRAS: Skiing, dining under the stars, hikes, and saunas. Treat yourself to a weekend in the mountains.

SANDBERG: Fun for geological enthusiasts. Dig through a collection of fossil sites and discoveries.

SLOVENSKÝ KRAS: One of Slovakia’s national parks invites hikers to go on an adventure through the woods. Be wary of weather forecasts and check warnings before heading out.

BANSKÁ ŠTIAVNICA: A city packed with the history of mining, a calvary nearby and hiking opportunities. Try and rest while surrounded by absorbing history.

Unassuming fortress full of history

Guardian of the village, remains of fortress, local legend of a knight, trail and vast forest. A scene worthy of feature in a great fantasy book waits for curious tourists in northern Slovakia municipality Staré Šance, just in sight of borders with Czechia. Learn how will the green hiking trail lead you into a historical monument that got a second chance.

The region is soaked with legends. (Source: Unsplash)

Weekend reads

A location destined for movie-making

Amateur movies of Slovakia's municipality Kirť brighten days all over Slovakia. Local community allows for villagers and residents Institute of Social Services for the Mentally Disabled to bond over filmaking . The charming "blockbusters" are going strong since 1974.

A still photo from Urcita Club movies. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

