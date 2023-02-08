Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Feb 2023 at 16:22

Charity furniture project for homeless launched

Furniture Bank refurbishment service open to public.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR)

A unique charity project helping homeless people build normal lives has been launched.

The Trnava Archdiocese Charity has begun the Furniture Bank project, in which homeless people refurbish old wooden furniture.

The first five clients in the project in Trnava have started the work, which is a form of occupational therapy supposed to help them return to normal life, the SITA newswire reported.

Also for the public

The charity has been providing the refurbishment service for almost ten years to help single women, the elderly and families in need. But now the homeless people involved in the project will now also provide it to the public who can bring old furniture to the workshop for repair.

Desire to belong to a community

According to social worker Soňa Pobiecká, the biggest motivation for those involved in Furniture Bank could be the desire to belong to the community.

"These people get the opportunity to create value when refurbishing furniture. We believe that participation in such an activity will bring them fulfillment both on a human and psychological level, so that they can progress and get a job in the future," Pobiecká told SITA.

Project coordinator Patrik Bellay said occupational therapy is an excellent way to establish a relationship with a client.

"During a joint activity, we gain trust much more easily and quickly than during a conversation in the office," he explained, as quoted by SITA.

