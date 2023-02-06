News digest: Slovakia pledges help after Turkey quake

Slovak scientist on the charisma of animals, important news for Bratislava public transport users, and Slovakia under snow.

Good evening. Here is the Monday, February, 6 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovak rescuers will help in Turkey

Emergency team members and others search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 6, 2023. A powerful earthquake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared. (Source: AP/SITA/Khalil Hamra)

Slovakia will help Turkey after a devastating earthquake on Monday, February 6, which left more than 2,000 dead.

Interim PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) wrote on social media that 10 Slovak firefighters and five mountain rescuers with dogs will travel to the country.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8 and hit an area in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria, were picked up, along with powerful aftershocks, by seismic recording stations in Slovakia.

Charity: The Slovak Catholic Charity has announced it is starting a collection to help Turkish families affected.

Slovaks: The Foreign Ministry has no information of Slovaks among the injured or victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Opinion: 2023 will be a campaigning year in Slovakia. What does that mean?



Bratislava: All public bus and trolleybus stops in Bratislava will become request stops as of February 13.

Energy: Slovakia can still import Russian oil, despite a recently introduced EU embargo.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Why are fish less charismatic than dogs?

Kolton Gagnon walks with his dog Chomsky in downtown Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada on February 3, 2023. (Source: AP - Stephen MacGillivray)

In a new study, Pavol Prokop, a behavioural ecologist at Comenius University in Bratislava and the Institute of Zoology of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, explains that animals considered to be charismatic have an advantage when it comes to species conservation.

SONG OF THE DAY

Grammy winners at Pohoda

Listen to "Chaise Lounge", a viral hit by the Wet Leg duo from the Isle of Wight. The new band won two Grammy awards this weekend. Wet Leg will also perform at the Pohoda festival in Trenčín in the summer.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/Zd9jeJk2UHQ

In a few lines:

Several well-known Slovaks have initiated a petition calling on Bratislava mayor Matúš Vallo to turn the lights off at Slavín, a WWII memorial, on February 24 when the world and Ukraine marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the weekend, the Slovenské Elektrárne company connected the second generator of the new nuclear reactor at the Mochovce plant to the country's electricity grid. A few days earlier the first generator was connected.

Of the four V4 countries, housing loans are the cheapest in Slovakia. The same applies to consumer loans with fixed interest for five years or more, the Insitute for Strategies and Analyses has found.

In 2016, 59 pairs of golden eagles were nesting in Slovakia. Last year, the number of pairs had risen to 94, according to the Protection of Predators in Slovakia initiative.

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY: Clear skies. In the north and east of Slovakia, heavy cloud cover and occasional snowfall. Light winds. A maximum daytime temperature of 2°C is expected.

