Saved costs and higher quality: How cities can benefit from shared services

Sharing agendas at the municipal level can save money and improve the quality of services.

Back in 1990, a group of villages in the Bardejov district, northeastern Slovakia, joined forces and created a body to deal with some of their municipal agenda. Named Bardejovská Úradovňa, it currently serves more than 80 municipalities, including some outside of the district, helping with building, environmental and HR issues, as well as accountancy.

“The idea came from the villages,” said Zuzana Germanová, former mayor of the village of Richvald and ex-head of Bardejovská Úradovňa. She was a guest at an annual conference held in September 2022 by the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF), a sectoral organisation for business centres active in Slovakia that operates under the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Slovakia.

Germanová noted that the mayors of smaller villages often have no capacity to deal with all administrative processes, which is why they decided to join forces and share the processing of some agendas.

“It’s a mystery that similar offices are not a matter of course in other parts of Slovakia,” she said.

Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava, now wants to adopt a similar principle for its municipal organisations and institutions. In order to unburden them of activities that have nothing to do with their core agenda, and thus improve the quality of services provided and cut costs, it aims to create Municipal Shared Services for Bratislava in the coming years.

To achieve this goal, it has teamed up with the private sector and is consulting on various problems with companies active in the business service centre (BSC) sector.

“The concept of shared services in the business environment works great all over the world, and there is no reason why it shouldn’t work in public administration,” said Peter Rusiňák, senior policy manager and BSCF coordinator.

Pilot testing to set standards

Bratislava has already taken the first steps towards launching municipal shared services.

The city ordered an audit, lasting until the summer of 2022, to identify areas where municipal organisations struggle the most. They mostly cited IT, public procurement and legal services, said Ctibor Košťál, Bratislava’s city authority manager.

Subsequently, the shared services department was created at the city authority, and in the second half of 2023, it will launch pilot testing involving 15 selected organisations. During this phase, the city plans to create the foundations for the shared services provided by the city and set basic standards. The city then plans to extend the list of organisations where the services will be tested, as well as the areas in which shared services will be supplied.

“Currently, the aim of municipal shared services is to offer support in eight areas to all of the city’s budgetary and contributory organisations,” said Dagmar Schmucková, Bratislava’s spokesperson. If everything goes well, the Centre for Municipal Shared Services is due to be fully launched in 2026, she added.

The project team is consulting on its steps in connection with the shared services with BSCF, based on a memorandum of cooperation signed in March 2022. They hold ad-hoc consultations, with BSCF members evaluating the city’s proposals and processes, and presenting their own experience in, say, organisation, process management, quality management and clientrelationship management.

“We also prepared several seminars and smaller events for employees of the project team and municipal organisations, including visits to our member companies, to more closely introduce the shared services concept,” Rusiňák said.

Schmucková specified that the consultations concerned communication and change management, the design of the new centre, the economy model, and the plan for testing and extending the services.

Centres at the local level

The concept of cooperation between municipalities on a voluntary basis has been ongoing in Slovakia for some time already. Called joint municipal offices, there are currently 180 across the country, with Bardejovská Úradovňa being the largest. Still, Bratislava is the only city trying to build a shared service centre for now.

The creation of local shared service centres working on a similar principle has long been supported by the Association of Towns and Villages in Slovakia (ZMOS), as municipalities can benefit from such bodies dealing with, for example, public procurement, project management or energy counselling. ZMOS has even succeeded in making the centres part of Slovakia’s EU-led Recovery Plan.

That document suggests that “administrative capacity and cooperation will be increased, the shared performance of executing administration and services as well as specialisation will be supported, and the professionalism and quality of the decision-making of local state administration and local administration employees will increase.” The expected costs of these aspects of the Recovery and Resilience Plan amount to €228.6 million. The recovery plan also suggests the creation of centres in the most underdeveloped regions, and the requalification of some people who currently work in municipal authorities to become first-contact employees.

Michal Kaliňák, head of the ZMOS Office, hopes that the pilot project, financed via the recovery plan, will prove the justifiability of this proposal, and that it will contribute to these centres being established across the country.

“We have data showing this need,” Kaliňák said. “Based on years-long discussions with mayors, we can also talk about the positive perception of this solution.” For now, ZMOS does not cooperate with the private sector, Kaliňák admitted. Rusiňák said that they have not been approached by the state or the municipal bodies, even though they are ready to offer a helping hand if such a demand arises.

Not even another big organisation representing municipalities, the Union of Towns and Cities of Slovakia (ÚMS), has been addressed by ZMOS, or any other respective state body. Even though shared service centres can improve conditions in underdeveloped regions, they are a partial and non-systemic solution, according to its spokesperson Daniela Piršelová.

She stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive municipal reform, which is something the state has so far failed to do.

The state could also benefit

Rusiňák believes that municipalities can benefit from shared service centres in the same way as corporate business centres, namely through the centralisation of processes, quality improvement of their own services, optimisation of costs, and higher quality of services for citizens.

He gave Bardejovská Úradovňa as an example of a small but effective service centre. This office helps its members to process their agendas professionally and in compliance with currently valid laws, said its current head, the mayor of the village of Becherov, Jozef Gmiterko. Another benefit is financial savings.

Gmiterko hopes that they will add further items in the future, this time focused on the social-service sphere.

The BSCF believes that the state could also benefit from the business centres model to work more efficiently.

“Bratislava serves as an example in Slovakia as well as the CEE region,” Rusiňák said, adding that it is “a model worth following.”