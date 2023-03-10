Innovations by business centres go far beyond the removal of repetitive tasks

BSCs share their most significant automation and innovation achievements from the past year.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

An app to help children after surgery, a hotline for Ukrainians, and various customerfocused solutions are among the innovations that have been implemented by the business service centres (BSCs) active in Slovakia in the recent past.

At the same time, the centres are showing an interest in implementing automation plans. More than half the companies united in the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF), a sectoral organisation operating under the American Chamber of Commerce in Slovakia, plan to automate more than 10 percent of their processes in the coming two to three years, according to a regular 2022 BSCF survey. By contrast, 41 percent said that they have no targets in this area. The survey also suggested that companies are mostly focused on the automation of data reporting (89 percent of BSCF members) and process automation (81 percent), followed by RPA solutions (62 percent) and chatbots (59 percent).

Representatives of selected BSCs, as well as a company helping the sector with automation processes, shared with The Slovak Spectator their most significant achievements in the field of automation and innovation implemented in the past year.

Veronika Hudzíková, R&D – Application Developer, Deutsche Telekom Systems Solutions Slovakia



The Paediatric Cardiac Centre in Bratislava will use virtual reality to develop the cognitive functions of its paediatric patients through our Cognity app. Following serious heart defect surgery, children can struggle with their fine motor skills, suffer from attention and speech disorder, and experience difficulties with maths and reading. Thanks to the Cognity app, they get to solve easy tasks in the form of a game and thereby train their memory, visual spatial perception, motor skills, executive functions, mathematics and attention.

Related article

Related article Chatbots can take routine jobs, allowing BSC employees to do more sophisticated work Read more

Zuzana Kaňuchová, Head of Corporate Communications CEE, Henkel Slovensko – Global Business Solutions+ Bratislava