News digest: Free meals brought back by those who stopped them

Germany to provide air defense systems, Pohoda festival announces Czech and Slovak performers. Learn more in today's digest.

Here is the Friday, February 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes. To get ready for the weekend, check out the Spectacular Slovakia Roundup.

Free meals are back and not entirely free again

For only one year, the state reimbursed meals for all children in primary schools. Then the coalition led by Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) stopped the system in September 2021.

Now, less than eight months before the snap elections, so-called free lunches will return to schools again, revived by the very parties that put an end to them.

Find out how much will parents pay in order to receive allowances for the meals.

Feature story for today

Zuzana Kovačič Hanzelová is a well-known Slovak journalist, currently working for the video section of the daily Sme. She also hosts podcasts and is active on social media.

Though she covers a wide range of issues in her video interviews, she highlights politics and stories related to poverty as her main points of interest.

The Slovak Spectator spent a day with her to learn what the job entails.

Music tip of the day

On Friday, the Pohoda festival announced nine Czech and Slovak performers and projects at this year's edition. One is Meowlau x Val, a Slovak drum and bass/pop project. They will perform music from their upcoming EP during the concert.

Among the other names there is the singer Jana Kirschner, Tata Bojs, and Karpatské Chrbáty.

In other news

On early Friday morning, the lowest temperature was recorded in the village of Červený Kláštor, Kežmarok District, where it dropped to minus 21.4°C , reports the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute on social media. In the village of Podolínec, Stará Ľubovňa District, the temperature dropped to minus 20.9°C, while in the village of Polomka, Brezno District, it was minus 20.6°C.

, reports the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute on social media. In the village of Podolínec, Stará Ľubovňa District, the temperature dropped to minus 20.9°C, while in the village of Polomka, Brezno District, it was minus 20.6°C. Chief hygienist Ján Mikas warns that refusing to vaccinate children can lead to the re-emergence of infectious diseases and epidemics that have not appeared in Slovakia for a long time. The warning comes due to two cases of measles in two babies in Bratislava. In Slovakia, vaccination against measles is mandatory. Nevertheless, the vaccination rate in Bratislava is low, experts say.

The warning comes due to two cases of measles in two babies in Bratislava. In Slovakia, vaccination against measles is mandatory. Nevertheless, the vaccination rate in Bratislava is low, experts say. On Friday, Slovakia provided €100,000 to the World Health Organization to help the earthquake-stricken countries of Turkey and Syria. This is the first time Slovakia has contributed money to the WHO emergency fund. For several days, mountain rescuers and firefighters have been providing help on site as well.

This is the first time Slovakia has contributed money to the WHO emergency fund. For several days, mountain rescuers and firefighters have been providing help on site as well. Dunajská Streda police considers the Sunday football match between FC DAC Dunajská Streda and Slovan Bratislava risky in regards to security. Police personnel from other Trnava Region districts will be called in to ensure safety in the streets and around the football stadium.

Police personnel from other Trnava Region districts will be called in to ensure safety in the streets and around the football stadium. When it comes to hoaxes and disinformation, the situation in Slovakia last year was the most critical since 2020. It will continue to deteriorate, warns the police in their Report on Disinformation in Slovakia in 2022. Last year was considerably intensive in terms of disinformation and manipulation efforts, says the police.

Meat specialities sold during a carnival called Fašiangy in Bratislava's Ružinov borough. (Source: TASR)

Weather for the weekend: Saturday will be cloudy, snowfall expected in northern Slovakia. The daily temperatures will be between 2°C to 7°C. Snowfall and freezing temperatures are expected in mountains above 1,000 metres. Sunday will be cloudy again, with a mild increase in temperatures to between 3°C to 8°C. Monday will be cloudy.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.