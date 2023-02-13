Dutch King and Queen to visit Slovakia in March

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will visit Bratislava, High Tatras.

The King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (right) with Queen Máxima. (Source: TASR/AP)

At the beginning of March, the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will visit Slovakia. Taking place on March 7 to 9, the pair will visit Bratislava, the High Tatras, and meet with high state representatives and Ukrainian refugees as well.

In the capital, the pair will lay wreaths at the Brána Slobody (Gateway to Freedom) memorial near Devín Castle. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of the Iron Curtain.

They will also take a walk through the city centre with Mayor Matúš Vallo and lay a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the murdered journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

The King and Queen of the Netherlands will visit the Tepláreň LGBT+ venue where two people were murdered last October.

Willem-Alexander will attend an economic forum and meet with Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina). Several deals between companies from both countries are expected to be agreed upon. The pair will also meet with President Zuzana Čaputová.

At the end of their visit, the king and queen will travel to a Ukrainian refugee centre in Poprad, eastern Slovakia, and the High Tatras.