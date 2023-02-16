Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Feb 2023 at 14:30  I Premium content

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between February 16 and February 26, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Carnival 2018 in PiešťanyCarnival 2018 in Piešťany (Source: TASR)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Night of Architecture; Feb 16, 17:00
PARTY: Cuban Night; Feb 17, 21:00
CARNIVAL: Bratislava carnival; Feb 18, 10:00
EVENT: SWAP at Old Market Hall; Feb 18, 10:00
CONCERT: Vajbuj, Pil C, Mairee, Milan Lieskovský concert; Feb 18, 19:00
CONCERT: The Residents concert; Feb 18, 19:00
EVENT: International Night Bratislava; Feb 18, 19:30
EVENT: Evolution of rap lyrics; Feb 21, 19:00
SHOW: QUEEN Show, Tribute to a Legend; Feb 23, 19:00
EVENT: Instant dancing; Feb 25, 22:00

Related topics: Bratislava

