Peter Sagan will retire from road cycling after this season

The Slovak cyclist wants to refocus on mountain biking.

On the day of his 33rd birthday, Peter Sagan prepared a truly original surprise for his fans. However, he did not please many people.

On social media, he announced that after this season he will end his career in road cycling and refocus on mountain biking. This means that this year's Tour de France, World Road Race Championship, and possibly Okolo Slovenska (Tour of Slovakia), will be his last.

Sagan will even end his career in the most-watched branch of cycling earlier than his brother Juraj, whose last contract expired at the age of 34 years and 8 days.

"Even when he was at the Olympics in Brazil in 2016, it was clear that he did not forget about mountain biking and wants to come back," says his first coach, PETER ZÁNICKÝ.

Peter Sagan has announced that he is retiring from road cycling after the season. Did you have any information about his decision beforehand or did he manage to keep it a secret?

I knew that in the future Peter would have liked to retire from cycling sport in mountain biking in the end. This is where he started, this is where he will finished. I expected something similar, but I was rather surprised that this information surfaced during the race in Argentina. It's not yet certain what this year will be like for Peter. On the other hand, he has always been a cyclist, and that is how he wants to end his career, so it's no surprise.

Can you elaborate on how this decision came about?