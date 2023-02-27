Rare frescoes discovered during restoration work at Holíč castle

A virtual exhibition will be created on the site, in the castle's former stables.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

At the castle in Holíč, in the Záhorie region of western Slovakia, the stables are currently being renovated – and late 18th-century frescoes, some of them recently rediscovered, are being restored.

"The restorers discovered frescoes on the ceiling of the building. They are currently uncovering paintings of fish on the ceiling, but also interesting frescoes on the walls in other rooms," informed Katarína Turečková from the city office.

A virtual exhibition will be created on the premises of Koniareň, the building where horses were once stabled. All reconstruction and restoration work is being financed by a project entitled 'In the Footsteps of the Great Moravian Slavs'. The organisers want to finish the work before the next summer tourist season begins.

The work has revealed frescoes that date from the second half of the 18th century.

"When the research is completed, we will also learn the exact dating and decoration scenario of this building," she added.

In Koniareň, the floors will be replaced, and heating and lighting installed. They would like to open the building as early as May, but due to the extensive restoration work required, they do not know if they will be able to complete the project by then.

An exceptional exhibition is planned for the Koniareň premises.

"There will be a virtual exhibition entitled 'In the Footsteps of the Great Moravian Slavs'. It has this name because the partner in these projects is the Archaeological Institute of the Brno Academy of Sciences, based in Mikulčice [Czech Republic]. It is very close to Great Moravia and deals with it. The exhibition will be in two large buildings in Koniareň; the other three rooms are dedicated to a ceramic workshop," Turečková explained.

The entire project is being financed from European funds within the cross-border cooperation programme Interreg.

During the off-season, the castle is closed, but during the summer season, a Tourist Information Center is located at the castle, and visitors can take guided tours of the castle.

©My Záhorie

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides