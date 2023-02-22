Items in shopping cart: View
22. Feb 2023 at 17:24

News digest: Henry Acorda killer spends less than three years in prison

Almost every Slovak woman wears wrong sized bra, Concert for Ukraine announced. Learn more in today's digest.

Matúš Beňo

Good evening. Here is the Wednesday, February 22 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Killer of Filipino released after less than three years

Juraj Hossu during a telebridge at the Trnava District Court. Juraj Hossu during a telebridge at the Trnava District Court. (Source: TASR)

A man sentenced to nine years behind bars for beating a man to death was conditionally released on Wednesday after serving just three years in jail.

A court imposed a seven-year probation period and ordered Juraj Hossu to wear a tracking bracelet for three years among other restrictions.

Hossu killed Filipino Henry Acorda in 2018 when the latter tried to prevent him from harassing two women on Obchodná Street in Bratislava.

Read more about the case:

Feature story for today

According to foreign research, up to 80 percent of women wear the wrong-sized bra.

Marian Tar, one of the co-owners of the Attractiv chain, which sells underwear and offers professional bra fitting, says that in Slovakia it is closer to one hundred percent.

"Almost every woman who comes to our store is wearing the wrong size," he says in an interview.

He helps women pick the right bras: You cannot buy a good bra for €15 Read more 

Music tip of the day

On Sunday February 26, Concert for Ukraine will be held in Bratislava. The event, organised by the Pohoda Festival, aims to support Ukrainian musicians who now have limited opportunities to perform in their country because of Russia's full-scale invasion. Performers include Charkiv Choir, Zapaska and Druha rika.

The concert will start at 5:00 PM and is free of charge.

Yana Shpachynska a Pavlo Nechytailo are the indie-folk duo behind Zapaska.

In other news

  • The past twelve months have strengthened and united NATO allies, and countries on the eastern flank of the alliance are now more protected than ever, said Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová at a meeting of the Bucharest Nine representatives with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw.
Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová (centre), with Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and US President Joe Biden. Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová (centre), with Polish President Andrzej Duda (left) and US President Joe Biden. (Source: TASR/AP)
  • Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) received a bullet in an envelope on February 21. "This isn't the first time it has happened and, sadly, won't be the last. Politics is behind it, but also foreign intelligence services," the minister wrote on Facebook. "I will not be intimidated," he added.
  • Interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger has said the controversial Paragraph 363 of the Penal Code will probably not be changed during this election period. The paragraph grants the general prosecutor the exclusive power to scrap any decision by the police or other prosecutors during pre-trial proceedings. General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka has applied the paragraph several times in controversial cases. President Zuzana Čaputová asked the Constitutional Court in January to review its use.
  • On the train from Brussels to London on February 20, 2023, Slovak MFA Rastislav Káčer posted the following from his personal Facebook account ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine: "For Putin's collaborators and especially for those in the Carpathian Basin and Felvidék (Upper Hungary), for all those who want peace at the cost of the destruction of Ukraine, I have only one message: Иди нахуй! (Go to hell!)"
  • OĽaNO chair Igor Matovič is the east trusted politician in Slovakia, while Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini is the most trusted, according to a Focus poll. (TV Markíza)
  • A small plane crashed near the village of Trenčianske Stankovce, Trenčín District, killing four.
  • Slovakia donated €37,000 to Syria to set up a temporary camp for people affected by the February 6 earthquake.
  • The Slovak National Gallery will reopen to the public on Thursday, March 2. During the spring period, the gallery will be open only four days a week. Opening hours will be from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursdays, and from 10:00 to 6:00 PM on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The recently reconstructed gallery will be closed on other days.

Weather for Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with temperatures between 6 to 13 degrees Celsius. Occasional fog and light precipitation.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Today in Slovakia

