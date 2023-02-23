Slovaks crowned world pond hockey champions

'Frosty Shots' beat Czech rivals in final.

Slovakia has won the pond hockey world championships.

The Frosty Shots amateur team from Bratislava beat Czech side Captains Namest 6:5 in the final of the 20th World Pond Hockey Championship was held from February 16 to 19 in Plaster Rock in Canada.

This year's event saw 120 teams from fifteen countries around the world - there were 35 from the US alone - take part with the best 32 teams advancing to playoffs.

The Slovak team consisted of former hockey players Branislav Fábry, Ján Mucha, Lukáš Mucha, Dávid Diškanec and Miroslav Merschitz.

Unlike regular ice hockey pond hockey matches are played in a 4-on-4 format on a smaller rink with smaller goals and no board or glass surrounding it.