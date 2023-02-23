Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Feb 2023 at 8:00

Slovaks crowned world pond hockey champions

'Frosty Shots' beat Czech rivals in final.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovak team at the 2023 World Pond Hockey Championship.Slovak team at the 2023 World Pond Hockey Championship. (Source: Facebook/Hokejový sen)

Slovakia has won the pond hockey world championships.

The Frosty Shots amateur team from Bratislava beat Czech side Captains Namest 6:5 in the final of the 20th World Pond Hockey Championship was held from February 16 to 19 in Plaster Rock in Canada.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

This year's event saw 120 teams from fifteen countries around the world - there were 35 from the US alone - take part with the best 32 teams advancing to playoffs.

The Slovak team consisted of former hockey players Branislav Fábry, Ján Mucha, Lukáš Mucha, Dávid Diškanec and Miroslav Merschitz.

SkryťTurn off ads

Unlike regular ice hockey pond hockey matches are played in a 4-on-4 format on a smaller rink with smaller goals and no board or glass surrounding it.

Hockey

Top stories

Marian Tar, one of the co-founders of underwear store Attractiv.

He helps women pick the right bras: You cannot buy a good bra for €15

Well-fitting bra has many health benefits.


22. feb
Juraj Hossu in the middle

News digest: Henry Acorda killer spends less than three years in prison

Almost every Slovak woman wears wrong sized bra, Concert for Ukraine announced. Learn more in today's digest.


21 h
Beata Balogová is Editor of the Sme daily.

Matovič and Fico are alike. They see no shame in attacking journalists

Why we need to keep reminding people of how and why Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová died.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad