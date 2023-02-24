Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2023 at 2:00

Diplomats in Slovakia: Our countries will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

We commend Slovakia’s steadfast support of Ukraine, they also write in their statement.

Ukrainian soldiers at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where they are training on Challenger 2 tanks, in Dorset, England, on February 22, 2023.Ukrainian soldiers at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base where they are training on Challenger 2 tanks, in Dorset, England, on February 22, 2023. (Source: SITA/AP)

Febraury 24, 2023 marks one year since the beginning of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full scale invasion against Ukraine. Russia’s barbaric war of aggression has caused untold suffering to the indomitable people of Ukraine. It has also affected millions of people around the world, including in the Global South.

As we mark this sombre milestone, we reaffirm our full support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, as well as Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression.

We condemn in the strongest terms Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and demand the unconditional withdrawal of Russian forces from the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.

As partners, friends and allies, we express solidarity with the people of Ukraine and commend their courage and determination in standing up to Russia’s invasion. Russia must be held to account for the crimes and destruction committed in Ukraine.

Our countries will continue providing political, economic, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. We commend Slovakia’s steadfast stance against Russia’s actions, the generous welcome given to Ukrainians forced to leave their homes, and the supply of equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.

For peace, freedom and democracy to prevail in Europe, Ukraine must triumph. We stand with Ukraine.

Embassy of the Republic of Albania

Embassy of the Commonwealth of Australia

Embassy of the Republic of Austria

Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium

Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria

Embassy of Canada

Embassy of the Republic of Croatia

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus

Embassy of the Czech Republic

Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark

Embassy of the Republic of Estonia

Representation of the European Commission

Embassy of the Republic of Finland

Embassy of the French Republic

Embassy of Georgia

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

Embassy of the Hellenic Republic

Embassy of the Republic of Iceland

Embassy of the Republic of Italy

Embassy of Ireland

Embassy of Japan

Embassy of the Republic of Latvia

Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania

Embassy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

Embassy of New Zealand

Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia

Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway

Embassy of the Republic of Poland

Embassy of the Portuguese Republic

Embassy of Romania

Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia

Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain

Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden

Embassy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Embassy of the United States of America

Ukraine

