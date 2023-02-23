News digest: The story of a war-weary Ukrainian mother

Plan for a new nuclear power plant, Dutch student prepares lokše, and rain in many places on Friday.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, February 23 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Destroyed by wars, a Ukrainian family finds refuge in Slovakia

Yulia Pisetska hugs her son Hassan. (Source: Y. P.)

For Yulia Pisetska, a 53-year-old Ukrainian mother, the year she spent in the Syrian city of Aleppo before having to flee was filled with memories she will never forget.

Six months before the start of the Syrian Civil War, in early 2011, Yulia's Syrian husband had bought a house in the city for their family after 12 years of hard work and saving up. But the family did not enjoy their new home for long. Several months after the war broke out, Yulia and her children left for Ukraine. She suddenly found herself looking after five children on her own after her husband, whom she had met years earlier while living in Syria, decided to stay and later died in the armed conflict.

Learn more about Pisetska's life story, which has been shaped by two wars.

Advertorial: LEAF Academy will introduce a new concept of day student study from the next academic year.

LEAF Academy will introduce a new concept of day student study from the next academic year. Journalism: How safe do journalists in Slovakia feel?

How safe do journalists in Slovakia feel? Energy: JESS, a semi-state firm, plans to build a new nuclear power plant.

JESS, a semi-state firm, plans to build a new nuclear power plant. Real estate: One of the developers in Bratislava has introduced a new concept for potential flat buyers.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Recipe for love: Take one Dutch person, add a Slovak

Lokše is a Slovak potato-based meal . (Source: Flickr)

A Dutch student, Lisa Verberne, makes her first lokše, or Slovak tortillas as some call them, and she also tells The Slovak Spectator why cooking is not just about peeling potatoes and mixing ingredients.

SONG OF THE DAY

Para's new film song

The Slovak band Para has released the song, "Na Ceste" (On the Road), which serves as the title song for the new film "Villa Lucia". The film premieres on March 9.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/gAx-LdNo0WE

The text was written by Bratislava mayor and Para member Matúš Vallo, and Slovak singer Jana Kirschner. The video was made in Bratislava.

In a few lines

Slovakia has so far provided Ukraine with material aid worth €9.3 million and military aid for €168 million, the Foreign Ministry has said.

There are currently more than 1,000 professional soldiers operating within the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Slovakia, the Defence Ministry said.

10,550 pupils from Ukraine attend Slovak schools, the Education Ministry said.

MPs for the Sme Rodina party, headed by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár, have submitted to the parliament a draft amendment to the constitution, which should enshrine the right to pay for goods and services in cash.

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Cloud and fog across Slovakia. Rain in many places and snow in the mountains. The highest daytime temperature will hike to 14°C. Strong wind in the mountains in the evening.

