New lookout tower to be constructed on Magura Hill in Trenčín region

The Trenčín self-governing region (TSK) will build a lookout tower on top of Magura. Representatives of the village of Poruba in Prievidza district came up with the initiative to build the construction. The regional self-government already has completed project documentation and a building permit, TSK spokesperson Matej Plánek spokesperson announced.

"The lookout tower will be designed as a free-standing construction, the supporting structure of which is designed from glued laminated wood - spruce, mounted on a steel base. An observation platform is designed at the highest level, while the tower itself should be 27.70 meters high," described Plánek, as quoted by the TASR newswire. According to him, two telescopes and an information board will be placed on the top floor.

The intention to build a lookout tower on top of Magura arose in 2012, mentioned Poruba mayor Tomáš Tóth, who, according to him, revived the idea of the construction in 2020.

"It was necessary to completely rework the project documentation in accordance with valid technical standards and to complete the legislative framework for the construction permit," explained Tóth for TASR.

The new project and the associated costs were financed by TSK, which, according to him, is a great help for the village in today's situation. "The building is designed very consciously, sensitively according to the environment and surrounding nature, fitting nicely into this space," he stated, as quoted by TASR.

The tower will be located within a marked tourist route. The goal of its construction is to support tourism and try to bring the beauty of our region closer to the inhabitants of the region and to attract families with children to nature.

