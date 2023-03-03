Weekend: A new taste of traditional Slovakia

National Gallery reopens (again), steps that lead to a beautiful view, Slovak foods demikát and lokše.

Slovak National Gallery opens for public again

After a lengthy reconstruction and a short official opening, the Slovak National Gallery closed its gates to the public last year. Starting March 2, the gallery will reopen to visitors with two new opening exhibits along with a long-term architectural project. Visitors will be able to walk through the new reconstructed parts of the gallery, too.

The refurbishment set a new benchmark for the gallery. The very core of the national gallery dates back to 18th century, far before the times of socialism. The Bridge, which is a gallery extension, carried some stigma because of its “socialist” architecture even though experts titled it as an example of modern, functionalist architecture. People tend to criticize it for untying the tight-knit feel of historical buildings.

Visitors that want to see the Slovak National Gallery up close will be able to access the gallery from Rázusovo Nábrežie 2.

Slovak National Gallery is open:

On Thursdays: 12:00 to 20:00

On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: 10:00 to 18:00

A view on Bratislava's U.F.O. from a reconstructed part of the Slovak National Gallery. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, Petit press)

Bratislava’s international film festival

The Slovak National Gallery will fully embrace it potential after the second re-opening. From March 15, the gallery in Bratislava is holding the jubilee 30th international movie festival Febiofest.

Five days of movies will bring Slovak premieres, never seen before movies and discussion with international guests. Movies that made it big at the Cannes festival will find their way to the festival too – the opening night of the festival features the movie PAMFIR.

The program offers short movies from central Europe, Slovak production and, in a special section Film+, movies that have had an important influence on cinematography. Grab your cinema pass here!

Where to find Bratislava’s cinemas included in the festival:

KINO MLADOSŤ : Located near Hviezdoslavovo Square, you can swing by nearby cafés.

: Located near Hviezdoslavovo Square, you can swing by nearby cafés. KINO KLAP : You will be able to find Kino Klap on Svoradova street, just a stone’s throw from a park.

: You will be able to find Kino Klap on Svoradova street, just a stone’s throw from a park. JURKOVIČOVA TEPLÁREŇ: It’s hard to miss the industrial looking building of Jurkovičova Tepláreň. Let your kids roam in a nearby playground and take a walk in Bratislava’s Sky Park.

Kino Mladosť is one of the cinemas hosting the festival. (Source: Stanislava Smadišová, Gabriel Kuchta, PETITPRESS)

Food

A slightly mysterious Slovak soup

Slovakia can pride itself in many national recipes. Demikát, a Slovak soup made of bryndza and sheep cheese, seems to be forgotten, despite the fact that bryndza is on Slovakia's most well known dish, paired with halušky. The dish has tens of recipes, therefore finding the original one is quite the challenge. Imagining the taste was near impossible too, because of the variety of options. Learn whether to use broth or potato water when cooking your own demikát.

Demikát. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

The Dutch take on Slovak lokše

Slovakia and the Netherlands might both base their kitchens around potatoes, yet their recipes for national meals vary greatly. Along with recipes, meal preparation itself differs in unique ways. While Slovaks invest time and labor into homemade ingredients, the Dutch like to take the easy way. However, when it comes to Slovak lokše, a flat potato pancake, there are no shortcuts even for a Dutch student preparing the meal with her Slovak partner.

Slovak people like to prepare food from scratch, Dutch student says. (Source: Archive of Lisa Verberne)

Travel

Slovak skies enchanted NASA

NASA recognized a photograph capturing the comet C/2022 E3 ZTF taken from the High Tatras. The image carrying the title A Comet and Two Dippers was chosen for the Astronomy Picture of the Day. Czech astrophotographer Petr Horálek managed to snap the picture despite his own technology turning its back on him. Why bother traveling to the High Tatras for the picture? The higher you go, the clearer the skies get, free from light smog. So, 1,200 meters above sea-level was just the right setup.

TIP: Curious about clear skies? Try viewing the Tatras from a vantage point. Lomnický peak which is 2,634 meters above sea-level can be reached via cable car.

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF, a once-in-50,000-years sight. (Source: Petr Horálek)

Trip to mountain lodges in Tatras

Rest and adventure seem to embody themselves at Téryho Chalet, or Terinka. Reachable only on foot, you will find the chalet 2,015 meters above sea-level. It stands proudly among the Tatra mountain lodges and happens to be a favourite hiking destination. Open all year around, you can eat a nice hearty meal mid-hike or choose to stay there in a reserved room. Before hiking, prepare accordingly, pay attention to news regarding the mountains and warnings for bad weather or avalanches.

A porter on his way to deliver groceries to the lodge. (Source: Ján Krošlák, PETITPRESS)

Mesmerizing views from a city tower

A set of many steep stairs can give visitors quite the workout. The payout, however, is a bell tower and a bell ringer along with a peek into a renovated flat. Central Slovak town Brezno, located in the Banská bystrica region, is home to a reconstructed city tower with an unforgettable view. Covered in antiquity and a lot of hard work, the watchtower and bell tower in one will satisfy history lovers.

Other than mesmerizing views, visitors will see a historical bell. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Music

For lovers of music, Bratislava is hosting international chamber festival “Konvergencie” with Slovak and Czech interprets in the lead. One of the concerts titled “Po zarostlém chodníčku” (Through the overgrown path) is inspired by postal correspondence, reading “I’ve grown to love Bratislava”. Grab your tickets to indulge in the beauty of chamber music. Visitors will find the concert in the heart of Bratislava’s Old Town district, within the Comenius University main hall, named Moyzesova sieň.

in the lead. One of the concerts titled “Po zarostlém chodníčku” (Through the overgrown path) is inspired by postal correspondence, reading “I’ve grown to love Bratislava”. Grab your tickets to indulge in the beauty of chamber music. Visitors will find the concert in the heart of Bratislava’s Old Town district, within the Comenius University main hall, named Moyzesova sieň. Fans of experimental aesthetic dance music can get their fun, too. The Slovak duo Young Aesthete and Otec Mirec are hosting a concert in Bratislava’s Temný Ost Block. The artists describe themselves as DJs that want to connect via powerful bass music filled with emotion, entertainment and laughter. Get your ticket to Temný Ost Block’s party here.

The Slovak duo Young Aesthete and Otec Mirec are hosting a concert in Bratislava’s Temný Ost Block. The artists describe themselves as DJs that want to connect via powerful bass music filled with emotion, entertainment and laughter. Get your ticket to Temný Ost Block’s party here. Jazz connoisseurs will not be left behind either. Viennese pianist and composer Martin Listabarth is bringing elegance and refined tones to Bratislava. Catch a concert of pieces from his second solo album Dedicated in the Rakúske kultúrne fórum, Bratislava.

BEFORE YOU GO

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

Do you have any tips? You can reach Mária at maria.jurikova@spectator.sk