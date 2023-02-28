These are the top 10 most expensive apartments in Slovakia

Several flats in Bratislava could be bought for the price of the most expensive one.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Do you think that the biggest real estate business is connected exclusively to Bratislava? Hundreds of thousands to millions of euros can be made outside the capital, as proved by a ranking by the INDEX magazine.

We mapped the situation on the apartment market, focusing on those owners offering them through public real estate advertising. The criteria for inclusion in the ranking was the price. When a project consisted of several apartments, we solely included the most expensive one.

Only one Bratislava apartment made it to the top ten. The overview is dominated by apartments located either in the High Tatras or in their vicinity. Nevertheless, the most expensive apartment in Slovakia is not in the High Tatras.

10. Apartment in the Olivia Residence project

Location: Nové Mesto - Bratislava

Area: 92.66 square metres

Price: €464,900

One Bratislava apartment made it to the top ten list. The reason was simple. In the capital, many apartments are offered as flats because they are located in apartment buildings and are indistinguishable from them.