Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

27. Feb 2023 at 19:16

We stand by our colleague Marta Jančkárová

As editors in chief, we condemn repeated attacks on journalists.

(Source: SME)

We reject the attacks on political journalist Marta Jančkárová and the public broadcaster RTVS.

Some politicians make targets of journalists. With their statements, in which they call journalists traitors and enemies of the nation, they incite hatred towards them. Even the fifth anniversary of the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová is not enough of a memento for them.

After RTVS refused to allow the uninvited Smer-SD politician Ľuboš Blaha to participate in its political interview and discussion programme, the radio presenter Marta Jančkárová received threatening phone calls and emails. Incited by Smer-SD leader Robert Fico and Blaha, their supporters are threatening her with murder for the correct and legitimate decision of the public broadcaster.

Journalists in several media have experienced similar attacks, when an army of trolls and supporters take politicians' threats and lies as a command. Today, it is an order for verbal attack. Tomorrow, it might be physical liquidation.

We reject attacks on journalists. We stand by Ms. Jančkárová and RTVS. They did nothing wrong.

  • Beata Balogová, editor in chief of the SME daily
  • Peter Bárdy, editor in chief of the Aktuality.sk news website
  • Matúš Kostolný, editor in chief of the Denník N daily
  • Lukáš Diko, editor in chief of the Ján Kuciak Investigative Journalism Centre
  • Júlia Kováčová, editor in chief of the Nový Čas daily
  • Ľubos Kamenistý, editor in chief of the Pravda daily
  • Peter Palovič, executive editor of Rádio Expres's news programmes
  • Braňo Závodský, deputy executive editor of Rádio Expres's news programmes
  • Roland Kubina, executive editor of the JOJ television channel's news programmes
  • Henrich Krejča, executive editor of the Markíza television channel's news programmes
  • Martin Hanus, editor in chief of the Postoj daily
  • Štefan Hríb, editor in chief of the .týždeň weekly
  • Lucia Yar, deputy editor of the Euractiv Slovakia website
  • Zuzana Janíková, editor in chief of the Startitup website
  • Jaroslav Vrábeľ, editor in chief of the Korzár regional daily
  • Ivana Mandáková, editor in chief of the Plus Jeden Deň daily
  • František Kvadra, deputy editor of the Hospodárske Noviny daily
  • Györgyi Liszka, editor in chief of the Vasárnap weekly
  • Martina Balleková, executive editor of the TA3 news television channel
  • Adrián Potenčok, head of the TA3 news television channel's digital content
  • Dárius Haraksin, executive editor of the JOJ 24 news television channel
  • Zoltán Szalay, editor in chief of the Napunk news website
  • Csaba Nyerges, editor in chief of the Új Szó daily
  • Peter Dlhopolec, editor in chief of The Slovak Spectator
  • Marián Kolár, editor in chief of the TASR news agency

