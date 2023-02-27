We stand by our colleague Marta Jančkárová

As editors in chief, we condemn repeated attacks on journalists.

We reject the attacks on political journalist Marta Jančkárová and the public broadcaster RTVS.

Some politicians make targets of journalists. With their statements, in which they call journalists traitors and enemies of the nation, they incite hatred towards them. Even the fifth anniversary of the murder of investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová is not enough of a memento for them.

After RTVS refused to allow the uninvited Smer-SD politician Ľuboš Blaha to participate in its political interview and discussion programme, the radio presenter Marta Jančkárová received threatening phone calls and emails. Incited by Smer-SD leader Robert Fico and Blaha, their supporters are threatening her with murder for the correct and legitimate decision of the public broadcaster.

Journalists in several media have experienced similar attacks, when an army of trolls and supporters take politicians' threats and lies as a command. Today, it is an order for verbal attack. Tomorrow, it might be physical liquidation.

We reject attacks on journalists. We stand by Ms. Jančkárová and RTVS. They did nothing wrong.