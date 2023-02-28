Items in shopping cart: View
28. Feb 2023 at 17:57  I Premium content

Conservatives' two proposals to erase transgender people

Transgender people cannot undergo medical or legal transition if proposals are passed.

Michaela Žureková, Compiled by Spectator staff
Editorial
MP Anna Záborská.MP Anna Záborská. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

A group of conservative MPs has submitted to parliament another amendment that could make the lives of transgender people in Slovakia more complicated.

In Slovakia, LGBT+ people have no rights. Moreover, transgender people have long been awaiting approval of the new gender reassignment protocol, which is being held back by the conservatives.

If lawmakers pass the proposed amendment in March, it will be impossible for transgender people to undergo a legal transition and have their birth number rewritten in their documents. From the number, it is possible to identify a person's sex, the Sme daily wrote.

Lawmakers Jozef Lukáč (Sme Rodina), Eva Hudecová (Sme Rodina), Anna Andrejuvová (OĽaNO), and Anna Záborská (KÚ) have put forward the proposal. Among other things, the group claims that the proposal "equalises women among women and men among men, and has a positive impact on marriage, family and parenting". Záborská is infamous for her repeated efforts to tighten abortion legislation. Now, she and her colleagues claim that they want to define gender more clearly.

