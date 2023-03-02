Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Mar 2023 at 20:50

Foreigners: Top 10 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between March 3 and March 13, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions, classical music and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
(Source: SME)

Find all the tips for top events, places, and the best things to do in Bratislava at Eventland, as well as festivals and concerts you won’t want to miss. It's also possible to add events for free at Eventland.

TOP 10

EVENT: Circus Varius on Ice; Mar 4, 17:00
EVENT: Aquarium and Terrarium; Mar 5, 09:00
CONCERT: Godár, Zimmer, Albrecht concert; Mar 5, 19:00
CONCERT: Eros Ramazzotti: Battito Infinito World Tour; Mar 8
EVENT: Motorcycle Boat show Bratislava; Mar 9-12, 9:00
EVENT: K-POP Fantasy Night Bratislava; Mar 10, 23:00
FESTIVAL: On the Road; Mar 10-12, 17:00
CONCERT: Lucie in Opera tour 2023; Mar 11, 20:00
EVENT: Children's party in the Ice Kingdom style; Mar 12, 16:00
FESTIVAL: JANÁČEK 51 strings; Mar 12, 10:30

Religious Services for non-Slovak speakers

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Classical Music in Bratislava

Training in English

Highlights of the Year

Bratislava

