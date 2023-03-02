Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

2. Mar 2023 at 18:12

The Guardian: “The Tatras are not the Alps”

Writer Ben Rawlence on skiing holidays in Tatranská Lomnica.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Skiers in Tatranská Lomnica on February 23, 2023.Skiers in Tatranská Lomnica on February 23, 2023. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

“From the [Poprad] station we could see the jagged peaks of the High Tatras rising like black and white knives with a luminous pre-dawn glow against a pale blue night sky.”

This is how the British writer Ben Rawlence starts his story on a family trip to Tatranská Lomnica in the High Tatras, “a place for winter holidays” rather than a ski resort, as he points out.

His story was published by The Guardian on February 22.

Apart from writing that the Tatras are not the Alps, he also notices a different approach to skiing among Slovaks and shares tips on what to do at the resort.

Rawlence goes on to mention that his wife does not ski, but she managed to fall in love with the Tatras for another reason.

