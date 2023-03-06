Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

6. Mar 2023 at 7:25

Dutch discount retail chain has opened its first store in Slovakia

Some goods sold by Action cost less than €2.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The ceremonial opening of the first Action store in Slovakia, located in Bratislava's Petržalka district.The ceremonial opening of the first Action store in Slovakia, located in Bratislava's Petržalka district. (Source: Courtesy of Action)

The Dutch discount chain Action, which focuses mainly on non-food goods, opened its first store in Slovakia on Thursday, March 2. Located in the Danubia shopping centre in Petržalka, Bratislava, it offers 6,000 products in 14 categories, ranging from toys and tools to gardening supplies to DIY and preserved food.

More than 1,500 items cost less than one euro, and the average price of all its products is below €2. The 1,000-square-metre store in Danubia is open daily from 8:00 until 21:00.

“This [store opening] is an important step in our further expansion,” said Petr Juliš, CEO of Action in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. “Gradually, we want to grow to all corners of the country.”

In the coming days another store, in the Zlaté Piesky shopping centre on the outskirts of Bratislava, will open. Stores in Michalovce, Martin, Topoľčany and Zvolen should follow.

Slovakia is the 11th country that Action has expanded to. It already operates more than 2,200 stores across Europe, including in neighbouring Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Action claims that its ambition is to make sustainability accessible to everyone, and says that it is committed to eliminating its carbon footprint and promoting a circular economic model. In 2021, 70 percent of wood used in Action products and 86 percent of its cotton products came from sustainable sources. By 2024, the chain says it wants 100 percent of these products to be produced sustainably.

Action is not entirely new to Slovakia: in 2021, the chain opened a 50,000-square-metre distribution centre near Bratislava. From there, it supplies Austrian and German stores, which are now being joined by the Slovak ones.

Bratislava

