13. Mar 2023 at 7:50  I 

The Slovak bringing coffee culture back home from Down Under

For Tomáš Gašperák, preparing a cup of coffee is an art.

author
Marcela Ballová
External contributor
Tomáš Gašperák and his family.Tomáš Gašperák and his family. (Source: Marcela Ballová)

Slovaks can now treat themselves to the same coffee enjoyed by connoisseurs in Australia. A native of Brezno has returned to Slovakia's central Horehronie region after many years in the southern hemisphere.

In the city, which is the gateway to the Low Tatras, he decided to make use of his twenty years of experience roasting and preparing coffee.

Tomáš Gašperák, who lived in Australia from the age of eight, opened his first café and coffee roastery in Brezno last year.

Here, Gašperák and his wife Michelle and their sons Tomáš and Gabriel offer a selection of high-quality coffee of their own Grinders brand to local and visiting coffee lovers.

The interesting thing is that visitors can see how the coffee is roasted right in the café.

"I earned the money for my first café business at my father's construction site," mentioned Gašperák, who graduated from a business school in Australia. There he met his partner Michelle, who was born in Australia, but whose parents are from the Czech Republic.

