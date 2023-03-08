Items in shopping cart: View
8. Mar 2023 at 16:35

Slovak wines win big at international wine competition

Take dozens of medals at Vinalies Internationales

Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image. Slovak wines met with praise in an international competition in France in early March.Stock image. Slovak wines met with praise in an international competition in France in early March. (Source: TASR)

Slovak wines have won dozens of top prizes at one of the world's most prestigious wine competitions.

Wines from Slovakia took six Grand Gold, 39 Gold, and 14 Silver medals at the Vinalies Internationales 2023 in Bordeaux last week.

Almost 2,000 white, red, and rosé wines from all over the world were sampled at the competition.

Of these, 230 wines from 37 winemakers were of Slovak origin. The most successful were Villa Víno Rača and Chateau Topoľčianky. The former won eight medals in total, and the latter won six.

In the white wine category, Chateau Topoľčianky's Rizling Vlašský claimed the top Palmes des Vinalies prize.

