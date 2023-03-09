Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
9. Mar 2023 at 17:10

“Onion crisis” will last until next harvest in Slovakia

The country is not sufficient in onion production. It needs to cover almost one quarter of its consumption from export.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Onion is one of the basic ingredients in Slovak cuisine. Onion is one of the basic ingredients in Slovak cuisine. (Source: Sme - Tibor Somogyi)

While onion remains the most sought-after vegetable on the global market and its prices in many countries have broken records and continue to grow, Slovakia is reporting its own shortage. The shortage will last until the new harvest, estimates the Sanagro agricultural company, recalling “the onion crisis” of 2019. Onion is one of the basic and popular ingredients in Slovak cuisine.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“This year’s onion crisis will last until about June, depending on the weather, but may last longer,” said Tomáš Kohút from the Sanagro company as cited in its press release. Sanagro grows onions on some 30 hectares in its farm in Senec, western Slovakia.

SkryťTurn off ads

The last “onion crisis” in 2019 was caused by the enormous drought in Europe. Onion prices jumped by 150 percent year-on-year.

“This situation lasted approximately half a year; the situation calmed down in the summer of 2019,” said Kohút. “We expect the trend to be similar now.”

Based on official statistics, onions are grown in Slovakia on an area of ​​870 hectares, which ensures Slovaks approximately 78 percent self-sufficiency in consumption. An ordinary Slovak consumes 13 kilograms of onions on average per year.

The Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food Industry attributes the lack of vegetables, including onions, to geopolitical tensions and adverse weather associated with floods in Pakistan, frosts in Central Asia and drought in North Africa.

Top stories

Foreign employees left Slovakia during the pandemic either because they wanted to be closer to their relatives, or the lockdowns prevented them from living the life in Slovakia they originally wanted to.

What Slovakia needs to do to become attractive for foreign talents

“Slovaks are doing a lot of good things, but they don’t like showcasing,” says Marie Dizon, HR business partner at ING Hubs Slovakia.


27. feb

News digest: Big medal haul for Slovak wines at top competition

Interview with Slovak VFX creator, experience early Slovak video games. Learn more in today's digest.


8. mar
Visual effects creator Vladimír Valovič.

Slovak VFX creator: I left my name on a car plate in Justice League

Vladimír Valovič worked on many Hollywood movies.


8. mar
Trend Technologies plant in Martin, central Slovakia.

American firm to produce EV charging stations in Slovakia

New Trend Technologies hall under construction in Martin.


7. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad