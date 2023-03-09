Items in shopping cart: View
9. Mar 2023 at 17:06  I Premium content

Fico's Smer party files criminal complaints against three journalists

One political commentator thanks Smer party for promotion.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Michal Havran.Michal Havran. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The opposition party Smer, run by former three-time prime minister Robert Fico, has filed criminal complaints with the Prosecutor General’s Office against three political commentators.

Smer claims that several public comments made by Marián Leško, Michal Havran and Tomáš Hudák in their work went beyond decency, law and journalistic ethics. The party added that the commentators have not presented any evidence to prove what they said.

In response to Smer’s move, stand-up comedian Hudák told the JOJ television channel that he is grateful to the party for free-of-charge PR.

“If Smer wants to act as an advertising agency for journalists and stand-up comedians and entertainers, we welcome it,” he said.

The three commentators cooperate with two major Slovak dailies, Sme and Denník N.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
