News digest: Future of two schools in Kremica in doubt

Zuzana Čaputová congratulates Czechia's new president, things to do for free in Bratislava this weekend, and a thumbs-up from fishermen.

Good afternoon. Here is the Friday, March 10 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Teachers in mining town threaten to quit

Teachers at two schools run by Swedish Education Group in Kremnica, central Slovakia, have not been paid since last year and are working online because the their shared building has no heating after being disconnected from the grid due to non-payment of utility bills.

The town of Kremnica is known as the "golden heart" of Europe for its long history of processing precious metals and minting coins. It is also home to schools dedicated to preserving and promoting metalwork and design. Two of them, both private, are now endangered because of their founder's financial and legal problems.

Several teachers at the Swedish Education Group schools resigned at the end of February, but some are hanging on through March in order to accompany the oldest students during the written part of their school-leaving exams. After that, they will leave immediately, teacher Juraj Cinkanič told the Pravda daily in an interview.

The central square in the town of Kremnica. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

BRATISLAVA: On The Road travel festival invites all travel enthusiasts.

Budget trips around Bratislava

Going out in Bratislava can be quite expensive. On the other hand, the town offers both foreigners and locals various activities to try for free. Take, for example, a hike to Konské Hlavy, a peak in the Small Carpathians, that will be led by a group of foreign hiking enthusiasts this Saturday, March 11, and is open to all comers.

Learn more in our new section on free activities to do while spending your time in Bratislava – details, dates and tips included!

A view of Bratislava Castle. (Source: Marko Erd, SME)

As of March 20, the decree on isolation of people who are Covid-19 positive and on the quarantine of close contacts will no longer apply. That means that people with Covid are no longer required to observe five days' home isolation, the Public Health Office has announced. (SME)

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger (Demokrati) have congratulated the new Czech president, Petr Pavel, after his inauguration at an official ceremony in Prague. As is traditional, Pavel plans to make his first trip abroad as president to Slovakia. (TASR)

Fishermen are welcoming efforts to declare a new national park, Danubia, alongside the river Danube. It would be the country’s tenth national park and the only lowland park. Fishermen say that the national park will unite fishing rules, boost the fishing industry and brings more peace to the local fauna and flora. (TASR)

Acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s new political party, Demokrati, could fight the election as part of a bigger coalition. At a press conference, Heger said that a coalition and a solo party run were both options. (TASR)

Košice’s band Kiss My Ex! has advanced to the next round of the international Songwriting Competition (ISC). The song “Dance With Me” succeeded among 15,000 other songs and made it into the POP/TOP 40 category. (TASR)

Listen to Kiss My Ex!’s song “Dance With Me”, which has made a splash in a major international songwriting competition.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/62rO1Bs9rKA

The weather will turn colder over the weekend. On Saturday, partly cloudy weather is expected in western and southern Slovakia and temperatures will vary from 5°C to 7°C. The rest of the country can expect cloudy weather. Central Slovakia will have temperatures of around 1°C to 5°C, while it will be 7°C to 9°C in the east.

On Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy across the whole country. Temperatures in western Slovakia will range from 6°C to 9°C, but only -1°C to 4°C in central Slovakia. Municipalities around the High Tatras can expect snow. The eastern part of the country will get colder too, at 1°C to 6°C.

Temperatures are expected to return to double digits in most parts of Slovakia during Monday, with cloudy skies. (SHMÚ)

