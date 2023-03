Zipline should appear in a popular resort.

An approximate plan of where the zipline should lead. (Source: Enviroportal/Goimpex)

Another attraction should enhance the Banská Bystrica Region.

According to the intention of the GOMIPEX company, published by the environmental portal, they plan to build zipline stations in the cadastre of the municipalities of Donovaly and Liptovská Osada.

An approximate investment of €1.5 million is calculated.

Starts under the crest of Nová hoľa