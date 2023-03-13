News digest: Presidents Čaputová and Pavel talk about visiting Kyiv

Flood in Bratislava's city park, better coffee for Slovaks. Learn more in today's digest.

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová (left) and Czech President Petr Pavel on his first foreign trip. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

Good evening. Here is the Monday, March 13 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

View of Bratislava from the highest building

The view from the Eurovea Tower. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The first Slovak skyscraper is approaching completion. Eurovea Tower has reached its final height of 168 metres. Besides the picture above, you can see the views from the top floors in the gallery by following this link.

The developer J&T Real Estate says approval of the tower should begin in summer. Eurovea Tower will offer 407 flats and apartments on 46 floors.

The developers says the interest in the apartments has been huge and 90 percent have been already sold. Interestingly, some of the owners have decided to sell these apartments before the tower is finished. The ads provide an indication of what the prices might be as the developer did not disclose them.

Feature story for today

Last September, Environment Minister Ján Budaj presented subsidies for the renovation of old houses. He estimated that the first 4,000 applicants would have signed on by the end of the year.

This did not happen.

According to experts, state administration and complicated conditions are discouraging house owners.

Music tip of the day

Mark Dann is an emerging musician and belongs among the most-listened Slovak performers in the country. At the moment he is slowly gaining recognition abroad as he has just signed a contract with a German label.

This august Mark Dann will open for Imagine Dragons at the Lovestream festival in Bratislava.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/iqjL5jyJ8rA

In other news

Slovakia is rated Free in the Freedom in the World 2023 annual study. The country retained the score from previous year, that is 90/100, scoring 37/40 in political rights and 53/60 in civil liberties. The full report will be posted later.

The country retained the score from previous year, that is 90/100, scoring 37/40 in political rights and 53/60 in civil liberties. The full report will be posted later. On Saturday, a part of the D2 highway from the Čunovo border crossing was closed for several hours due to a sand storm. Drivers were forced to find alternate paths due to low visibility.

Drivers were forced to find alternate paths due to low visibility. The town of Nové Zámky is preparing the construction of four small photovoltaic power plants. The total cost is expected to exceed €115,000. The plants will be built on the roofs of a covered swimming pool, tennis courts, culture house, and sports hall.

The total cost is expected to exceed €115,000. The plants will be built on the roofs of a covered swimming pool, tennis courts, culture house, and sports hall. On Sunday, a leak in an old water transport pipe in Bratislava's Petržalka borough caused a flood in Janko Kráľ city park. The leak affected the water supply to the Incheba exhibition centre and nearby streets. Although the park is open, some sections have been cordoned off. Firefighters started pumping water into the Danube River. On Monday, the Bratislava water utility company BVS started digging to see the extent of the pipe damage. According to BVS, the pipe in question is from 1971 and though it was supposed to be steel, it was made from a different alloy prone to damage.

Citizens trying to find a path to water as leak on a water transport pipe caused a flood in the Janko Kráľ city park. (Source: TASR)

Weather for Tuesday

Cloudy, with rain in many parts of the country. Daily temperatures between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. During night up to early morning, level 2 wind warnings apply for the north and central Slovakia, and a level 1 warning for west and east Slovakia. A level 1 warning will apply for daytime around the High and Low Tatras.

