Wanted Jordanian Slovak had a great life, but he made his wife’s life hell

Man no longer prosecuted following his death.

Saidam Saidam Ahmad Issa Ibrahim was already dead when the Slovak police still classified him as wanted a year ago.

The Slovak died in September 2020 in Amman, the capital of Jordan. Interpol notified the Slovak police last August. Six months later, this February, the police halted his prosecution, the Sme daily writes.

Ibrahim’s story of crime began 20 years ago when he still lived in Slovakia. He held Slovak citizenship as well. In May 2003, the police charged him in three cases that concerned violence against the population, bodily harm, and the abuse of a close person.