News digest: Let's learn Slovak together, dobre?

'Slovak Matters' returns, make your own bone broth soup, and expect rain and strong winds on Wednesday.

Good evening. Here is the Tuesday, March 14 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Interior Ministry staff told to delete TikTok

Slovak politicians have said they will continue using TikTok, despite the National Security Authority's security warnings. (Source: TASR/AP)

The Slovak Interior Ministry has sent out an email to its employees in which the department recommends uninstalling TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing app, from their devices.

The ministry's warning comes after several countries, including the USA and the Czech Republic, have voiced their concerns.

Neither does Slovakia's National Security Authority recommend the Chinese app, but politicians seem unbothered.

Recipe: How to make a great Slovak bone broth soup? Well, here's the trick you need to remember.

Travel: A new attraction may be built in the Liptov region. This one will be for adrenaline junkies.

Crime: A Slovak-Jordanian criminal was on Interpol's list of wanted men, though he had long been dead.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovak Matters, right?

Dobré Ráno is not just a Slovak greeting. It is a daily news podcast published by the Sme daily from Monday to Friday. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

The Slovak Spectator decided to revive "Slovak Matters", a forgotten section about the Slovak language, and republish stories within the section online in the months to come. "Slovak Matters" was a popular format among readers back in the day, and we hope you will enjoy reading the stories about Slovak again.

Here is the first article, which discusses Slovak greetings.

YOUR TUESDAY SONG

Strangely famous

Slovakia will learn which artist recorded the best song of 2022 on March 17 when the Radio_Head Awards ceremony takes place.

"Čudne Slávni" (Strangely Famous) is one of the nominated songs. It was recorded by Modré Hory (Blue Mountains), a Slovak hip hop band. Have a listen to the song:

video //www.youtube.com/embed/qv895gkkLDY

In a few lines:

In September, interim Economy Minister Karel Hirman promised not to fire executive directors of most companies falling under the ministry that he manages. He has broken this promise . The ministry declines to explain the reasons behind these replacements. (SME)

President Zuzana Čaputová will announce in the next few weeks if she is going to run for reelection in 2024. The latest Ipsos poll for the Denník N daily shows that 48 percent of people would vote for her. The same poll has found that 60 percent of Slovak people would want the president to appoint a caretaker government, which she refuses to do unless there is a grave reason for such a move.

The Security and Defence Parliamentary Committee will discuss the transfer of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in the evening. The sitting will be closed to the public. Interim Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (Demokrati) has said that the interim government led by Eduard Heger (Demokrati) will make a decision on the transfer, though Heger said earlier that he would seek support in parliament. In recent weeks, it has not been clear who should make this decision, as the government is in interim mode following its December 15 collapse. The final decision might be made on Wednesday. (Denník N)

The Health Ministry has a new state secretary , pathologist Michal Palkovič. He will be de facto the new minister, though it is interim PM Eduard Heger who has been appointed interim health minister. Former health minister Vladimír Lengvarský was forced to step down.

Up to 52 percent of people in Slovakia want shops in the country to remain open on Sunday , the Profesia.sk job search website has said. A bill that would ban Sunday shopping landed in parliament a few weeks ago.

The Italian SAMP/T anti-missile system is being installed at the military base in Kuchyňa, western Slovakia. The system will replace the Patriot American system, which is being moved to Germany for maintenance. SAMP/T extended air defence system. (Source: Defence Ministry/MBDA-SYSTEMS) WEATHER FOR WEDNESDAY: Prepare for bad weather, including rain, snow and strong wind. The temperature will fall by 10°C, the meteorological office warns. The highest daytime temperature will range from 4°C to 10°C, or 2°C in the north. A number of wind and snowdrift warnings have been issued for Wednesday.

