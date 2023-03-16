Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Mar 2023 at 17:41  I 

Slovakia will provide its Soviet-made jets to Ukraine

The interim cabinet will not ask for approval from parliament.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A MiG-29 fighter jet during the SIAF International Aviation Days.A MiG-29 fighter jet during the SIAF International Aviation Days. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia will send its Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as soon as negotiations with its allies are completed.

The interim government with limited powers has not yet voted on the transfer of fighter planes, but interim PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) claims that nobody in his cabinet opposes the move.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“We think that the competence to send such decommissioned equipment belongs to the government, so the government will decide and we will send the MiGs to Ukraine,” Heger told the Sme daily earlier in the week.

SkryťTurn off ads

The decision is said to be adopted next week.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

War in Ukraine

Top stories

Slovakia's MiG-29 fighter jets.

News digest: Slovak fighter planes for Ukraine

Slovak scientist's one-of-a-kind research, this year's Maturita test from English, and three free things to do in Bratislava.


57m
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Michal Májek (right) is the third scientist in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant.

With sand and Europe's top research grant, Slovak chemist develops something nobody has tried

Only three scientists in Slovakia received the European Research Council grant so far.


10 h
The Slovak Interior Ministry has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok from their devices.

Interior Ministry asks staff to remove TikTok from devices

Several politicians do not deem the Chinese app to be a security threat.


14. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad