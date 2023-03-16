Slovakia will provide its Soviet-made jets to Ukraine

The interim cabinet will not ask for approval from parliament.

Slovakia will send its Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as soon as negotiations with its allies are completed.

The interim government with limited powers has not yet voted on the transfer of fighter planes, but interim PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) claims that nobody in his cabinet opposes the move.

“We think that the competence to send such decommissioned equipment belongs to the government, so the government will decide and we will send the MiGs to Ukraine,” Heger told the Sme daily earlier in the week.

The decision is said to be adopted next week.