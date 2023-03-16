News digest: Slovak fighter planes for Ukraine

Slovak scientist's one-of-a-kind research, this year's Maturita test from English, and three free things to do in Bratislava.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, March 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Grounded jets to be transferred to Ukraine

MiG-29 fighter jets. (Source: Defence Ministry)

Slovakia will send its Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as soon as negotiations with its allies are completed.

The interim government with limited powers has not yet voted on the transfer of fighter planes, but interim PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) claims that nobody in his cabinet opposes the move.

The decision is said to be adopted next week.

Slovak chemist develops something nobody has tried

Michal Májek (right) is the third scientist in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant. (Source: Tomáš Madeja, UK)

Chemist Michal Májek, from the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Comenius University in Bratislava, recently received a top European research grant.

In his research he decided to put a twist on the Capele project, which focuses on using mechanical energy to activate organic molecules.

Get ready for St. Patrick's Day

Not just Ireland, but Irish communities around the world and many other people will celebrate in green on Friday, March 17. Irish people mark St. Patrick's Day on this day.

Listen to the Irish artist BIIG PIIG and her latest single 'In the Dark':

video //www.youtube.com/embed/vqed1ffUQug

The scarcity of onions in the world has increased demand for Slovak onions . However, people do not have to worry about a shortage of onions in the country, claims the Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber.

The protection of dogs, cats and ferrets against abuse will be expanded. The new legislation regulates criminal liability for killing an animal, effective from May.

Schools need more support in educating children from Ukraine . The language barrier remains a problem, which prevents the provision of support in the field of mental health or social relations, shows a study on the inclusion of children in schools. The study was carried out by several institutions, including the Centre for Educational Analysis (CVA).

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 12°C tomorrow. Light wind.

