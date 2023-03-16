Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Mar 2023 at 18:41

News digest: Slovak fighter planes for Ukraine

Slovak scientist's one-of-a-kind research, this year's Maturita test from English, and three free things to do in Bratislava.

Peter Dlhopolec
editor-in-chief

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, March 16 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Grounded jets to be transferred to Ukraine

MiG-29 fighter jets. MiG-29 fighter jets. (Source: Defence Ministry)

Slovakia will send its Soviet-made MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as soon as negotiations with its allies are completed.

The interim government with limited powers has not yet voted on the transfer of fighter planes, but interim PM Eduard Heger (Demokrati) claims that nobody in his cabinet opposes the move.

The decision is said to be adopted next week.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Slovak chemist develops something nobody has tried

Michal Májek (right) is the third scientist in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant. Michal Májek (right) is the third scientist in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant. (Source: Tomáš Madeja, UK)

Chemist Michal Májek, from the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Comenius University in Bratislava, recently received a top European research grant.

In his research he decided to put a twist on the Capele project, which focuses on using mechanical energy to activate organic molecules.

YOUR THURSDAY SONG

Get ready for St. Patrick's Day

Not just Ireland, but Irish communities around the world and many other people will celebrate in green on Friday, March 17. Irish people mark St. Patrick's Day on this day.

Listen to the Irish artist BIIG PIIG and her latest single 'In the Dark':

In a few lines:

  • The scarcity of onions in the world has increased demand for Slovak onions. However, people do not have to worry about a shortage of onions in the country, claims the Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber.

  • The protection of dogs, cats and ferrets against abuse will be expanded. The new legislation regulates criminal liability for killing an animal, effective from May.

  • Schools need more support in educating children from Ukraine. The language barrier remains a problem, which prevents the provision of support in the field of mental health or social relations, shows a study on the inclusion of children in schools. The study was carried out by several institutions, including the Centre for Educational Analysis (CVA).

  • WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 12°C tomorrow. Light wind.

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk. Or you can complain about our work. It can help us improve as well.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Michal Májek (right) is the third scientist in Slovakia to receive an ERC grant.

With sand and Europe's top research grant, Slovak chemist develops something nobody has tried

Only three scientists in Slovakia received the European Research Council grant so far.


9 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
The Korytnica spa.

News digest: Discover Slovak 'ghost towns'

Slovak drug kingpin detained, Febiofest film festival opens. Learn more in today's digest.


15. mar
The Slovak Interior Ministry has asked its employees to uninstall TikTok from their devices.

Interior Ministry asks staff to remove TikTok from devices

Several politicians do not deem the Chinese app to be a security threat.


14. mar
