This Slovak's autogyro can fly – or drive

The 'driving plane' is licensed to use public roads.

The Gyrocopter Calidus is equipped to fly, and to drive on public roads. (Source: Archive of M.P.)

Drivers in central Slovakia can occasionally spot a flying car passing by them on the roads.

This small, plane-like car now has a licence to use public roads. The vehicle is also able to fly like a normal plane. Drivers may spot the hybrid car in the environs of Zvolen, Banská Bystrica Region. There is only one other vehicle of this type in Slovakia, writes The Slovak Spectator's sister publication MY Zvolen.

The car-plane hybrid, called the Gyrocopter Calidus, is the outcome of long process of planning and design. Despite the fact that its owner Milan Paprčka is Slovak, the flying-car was originally manufactured in the Czech municipality of Přerov.

