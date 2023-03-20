Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Mar 2023 at 7:20  I 

This Slovak's autogyro can fly – or drive

The 'driving plane' is licensed to use public roads.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Gyrocopter Calidus is equipped to fly, and to drive on public roads.The Gyrocopter Calidus is equipped to fly, and to drive on public roads. (Source: Archive of M.P.)

Drivers in central Slovakia can occasionally spot a flying car passing by them on the roads.

This small, plane-like car now has a licence to use public roads. The vehicle is also able to fly like a normal plane. Drivers may spot the hybrid car in the environs of Zvolen, Banská Bystrica Region. There is only one other vehicle of this type in Slovakia, writes The Slovak Spectator's sister publication MY Zvolen.

The car-plane hybrid, called the Gyrocopter Calidus, is the outcome of long process of planning and design. Despite the fact that its owner Milan Paprčka is Slovak, the flying-car was originally manufactured in the Czech municipality of Přerov.

Read also At Slovakia’s map museum, visitors become cartographers Read more 

Automotive

Top stories

Mig-29

The quarrel over MiGs tests Slovakia’s ability to do the right thing

It’s not like Slovaks will get nothing from the transfer.


1 h
Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Masks stay mandatory in healthcare facilities.

The end of the pandemic? Covid-19 self-isolation will end soon

The legal mandate to self-isolate following a positive test will cease to apply.


17. mar
Kindness is an action born from empathy.

You can feel good. Just be kind

Acts of kindness have a positive impact not only on the recipients of the kindness.


19. mar
