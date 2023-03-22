Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

22. Mar 2023 at 7:04

Shelter in Small Carpathians will open to hikers soon

Four to six tourists can spend the night in the attic of the two-story building.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A new tourist shelter named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak will soon start serving long-distance hikers in the Small Carpathians.A new tourist shelter named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak will soon start serving long-distance hikers in the Small Carpathians. (Source: Facebook - Trnavský kraj zážitkov)

A new modern tourist shelter, named after Slovak literature character Jozef Mak, will soon start serving long-distance hikers in the Small Carpathians in the Mihalinová area, near the village of Dobrá Voda. The shelter is situated near the SNP Heroes' Route, the longest tourist route in Slovakia, near the intersection of the red and yellow signs. Public and civil sector entities collaborated on its creation, stated Martin Palkovič from the Regional Tourism Organisation Trnava Region, the Pravda daily wrote.

According to the chair of the Trnava Region, Jozef Viskupič, this kind of facility had been sorely lacking in the Small Carpathians.

"I'm looking forward to how we will start the next tourist season with a new and modern shelter," he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. In the first stage, the construction company prepared spruce wood in their workshop, which is the main building material. Currently, the individual components are ready for assembly and awaiting better weather in the Vrbové production hall. "These days, the muddy terrain does not allow us to continue directly on-site, but we are ready to start to soon as possible," said Marián Fabian from the IDeal implementation company for Pravda.

Efforts to build new generation of tourist shelters spark enormous interest Read more 

The architectural design emerged from a public tender. The authors of the proposal are Matthias Arnould, Robert Provazník and Michaela Vatraľová. Four to six tourists can spend the night in the attic of the two-storey building.

If necessary, the same number of people can also sleep on the lower floor, which should primarily serve as a community space. Inside, visitors will find a stove with a hot plate and a steel bar for drying wet shoes and socks. A large sash window provides a view of the beech forest.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

