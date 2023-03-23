Items in shopping cart: View
23. Mar 2023 at 8:14

Record-breaking sledge on display in central Slovakia

Over six metres long and can carry 60 people.

Compiled by Spectator staff, Marcela Ballová
Editorial, External contributor
Men sit on the largest sledge in the world.Men sit on the largest sledge in the world. (Source: OOCR/Horehronie.sk)

They used to be an integral part of Horehronie farms, used for weighing wood and hay.

But as they were gradually replaced by more modern vehicles, local farmers found a new use for them - racing down snowy hills.

Called krňačky, krnohy or krne, these wooden sledges today provide an adrenaline rush for winter sports lovers.

At the end of last month, the Banská Bystrica Region was the scene of the fourth International Sledge Racing event, which involved the largest sledge in the world.

According to the MY Novohrad website the sledge, which was entered in the Guinness Book of Records, is 628 cm long, 242 cm wide, 260 cm high at its corners, weighs 496 kg and can carry up to 60 people at a time.

(Source: OOCR/Horehronie.sk)

Originally on display in Switzerland, visitors can see it at Krupová at the ski resort on the southern side of Chopok.

"We went to see the krnačky and they are really huge. I can't imagine going down Chopok on it - it's a steep slope. I watched them being raced on the internet. It must be a real adrenaline rush, going down the hill on them," said Milan Krupčák from Lučenec.

The record-breaking krňačky do not come from a Slovak workshop, but was made by sledging enthusiast Fritz Dönni from Hätzingen in Switzerland. Dönni donated the sledge to the Horehronie Region tourist organisation.

Tradition of krne, krňačky, krnohe seems to return Read more 

Difficult to control

The giant sledges, which in the past were used by farmers to transport large loads and often made from a single piece of wood, are said to be difficult to control and its crew must know how to sit properly in it.

During competition, women, men, and mixed teams compete against each other in pairs.

