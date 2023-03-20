Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
20. Mar 2023 at 11:46  I 

The quarrel over MiGs tests Slovakia’s ability to do the right thing

It’s not like Slovaks will get nothing from the transfer.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Mig-29Mig-29 (Source: Sme archive)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Heger’s government will send Slovakia’s grounded MiG fighters to Ukraine. Fire has damaged buildings in the UNESCO-listed town of Banská Štiavnica. The country risks losing hundreds of millions of euros from its Recovery Plan.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Slovakia’s unused jets will defend Ukraine

When President Zuzana Čaputová travels to Kyiv with the new Czech president, Petr Pavel, later this spring – as agreed during the latter’s first visit to Slovakia on Monday – she will not go empty-handed.

SkryťTurn off ads

At the end of last week the Slovak government finally found a solution to bypass its own limited powers and approved the transfer of Slovakia’s 13 grounded MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. The package also includes 14 obsolete 2K12 Kub air-defence systems. The government estimates it will take several weeks for the transfer to actually take place.

The government stands on the right side of history, said acting Prime Minister Eduard Heger as he announced that the MiGs were going to go east soon. He is right about that, but it is also true that Slovakia will greatly benefit from the transfer of its defunct jets to the defenders of Ukraine in two significant ways.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Related topics: War in Ukraine

Top stories

Filip Toška holding chard in the hydroponic Hausnatura farm.

How a Mayan doomsday prophecy took a Slovak to hi-tech agriculture

Hydroponic farm run out of former telephone exchange.


9. mar
Masks stay mandatory in healthcare facilities.

The end of the pandemic? Covid-19 self-isolation will end soon

The legal mandate to self-isolate following a positive test will cease to apply.


17. mar
Kindness is an action born from empathy.

You can feel good. Just be kind

Acts of kindness have a positive impact not only on the recipients of the kindness.


19. mar
Samba the lion is a new inhabitant of the Bratislava zoo.

Bratislava zoo's new pride is called Samba

This 11-year-old lion replaces male who died one year ago.


16. mar
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad