Weekend: Prepare for Easter on a bike

Bike rides, creating your own art, the history of Book Month and more.

Art

Making your own art

Visiting exhibitions may bring visitors closer to art. However, creating something yourself lets you not only experiment with different materials and techniques, but also lets you express yourself. A stencil workshop and a master class for painting with the duo Natalia Oniks and Sergia Molinu invites all to enjoy creating art for free.

The Ukrainian Mexican duo use both unique techniques in their own art which they now pass onto enthusiasts. Either by yourself, with friends or with your family, all of you may try out their stencils to decorate your shirt, bag or even a piece of furniture. Creative space and center Záhrada (Garden) in Banská Bystrica will be hosting the workshop.

Nedbalka Gallery in Bratislava is hosting a exhibition centered around women. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič, PETITPRESS )

I FEEL LIKE…: Bratislava Gallery Nedbalka will be hosting an exhibition “Cítim sa ako…” (I feel like…) centered around the stereotypes, roles, joys and sorrows that women experience. Catch the chat with the author Lucia Dovičáková, too! You can meet her on May 13, at 17:00.

GET INTO AN EASTER MOOD: As Easter slowly gets closer, it is the right time to get into the mood. Tribeč Museum in Topolčany is currently hosting an exhibition “Veľkonočné inšpirácie” (Easter inspirations). Enjoy traditions tied to Easter in Slovakia including costumes, egg decorating and more.

Community

Enjoy first spring days outside

Nová Cvernovka in Bratislava is planning a spring community market. Local ateliers, community vendors, designers and artists will all gather there. The shopping menu tends to be rather vast, as vendors offer pottery, pins, art and more. Other than shopping, visitors will be able to enjoy day-long activities, attend various workshops, and pair the experience with a taste of delicious food on the side.

To pick a few of the activities, workshops include Nordic walking, gold-working technique, key-chain making and more. Visitors are required to have a ticket that can be pre-purchased online or directly at the venue. The entry is free of charge for Ukrainian citizens.

In Nová Cvernovka, local producers, designers and more gather on a communal market. (Source: Gabriel Kuchta , PETITPRESS)

BOOKS, TRINKETS, AND MORE: Stará Tržnica (Old Market) in Bratislava regularly plans a community market in the Stará Tržnica building. Each Saturday from 9:00 to 15:00, the market brings an assortment of home-made food, fresh cakes and baked pastries, plants along with flowers or even goodies for connoisseurs that like to collect vintage things. Vinyls, books, posters, CDs, and more are waiting! Entry is free of charge.

EXPLORE CUISINES: As spring comes, Bratislava’s Street Food Park Festival returns to Stará Tržnica on March 22 to March 25. Food enthusiasts can look forward to traditional Slovak foods, wines, coffee, Brazilian street food, Asian cuisine and more.

Travel

Dust off your bike for cycling season

With more sunny days and higher temperatures, cyclist return to their cycling routes. It is not necessary to push your own cycling capabilities to truly enjoy a lovely trip. Less intense routes can be found around Bratislava, with sights just as worthy as on routes for more skilled cyclists.

Possibly the tamest, most calm cycling route has just about 37 kilometers and leads from Devínska Nová Ves to Vysoká pri Morave and Zohor, returning back to the start. Cyclists travel along the river Morava with rich fauna and flora. The calming route leads near an important fossil site as well historical churches that are a treat for architecture lovers.

Not as short, but relatively similar in difficulty would be the cycling trip alongside the river Danube. The 68 kilometer route starts in Bratislava- Čunovo and leads through Vojka, Čilistov, Hamuliakovo, Malý Dunaj and ends back in Bratislava. Consider taking your sturdier bike for this one, though town-bikes should be alright as well. Beware of other cyclists and the wind, as the route becomes difficult in windy weather.

Cycling season is here. (Source: Ján Krošlák, PETITPRESS)

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO READ: March is dubbed Book Month, a small holiday for book lovers originally designed to boost sales. Have a look at its totalitarian beginnings, the role of the Velvet Revolution and where Book Month is now.

WHERE TO GO: Anime show, markets, Slovak Philharmonic. Little bit of everything in our Top 10 events for foreigners. Find something for yourself.

WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Passing by the Slovak Radio Building? Stop by the Upside down pyramid and listen to organ concert for listeners and spectators.

WHAT TO LISTEN TO: Slovak music awards Radio_Head Awards recently awarded various artists. Listen to the album of the year “Posledné veci” (Last things) from Miro Žbirka and Slovakia’s new-found talent Berlin Manson and their song “Netancujem, kývem hlavou” (I don’t dance, I bop my head).

WHAT TO EXPLORE: Historical Old Town district in Bratislava hides a gay bar run by a Cuban. Swing by to enjoy atmosphere, peoeple and drink.

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

