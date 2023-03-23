Slovak politician blames secret political deal for his Brussels fiasco

MP Martin Klus not recommended for a job at the European Court of Auditors by an EP committee.

Slovak lawmaker Martin Klus may not sit on the European Court of Auditors after the European Parliament’s Committee on Budget Control refused to support his candidacy.

None of the committee members backed Klus, a former political analyst and state secretary at the Foreign Ministry, in the voting on March 23.

“It's a big shame for Slovakia,” tweeted Czech MEP and the committee’s vice-chair, Tomáš Zdechovský.

Klus has no or very little experience in finances and their management. Still, he tried to convince the committee on Wednesday that he would be capable of doing the job for the EU institution that guards European money. He failed to do so. When German MEP, Joachim Kuhs. began to question Klus' independence by suggesting that as state secretary he could have influenced things so as to become a candidate for the post at the European Court of Auditors, Klus admitted that the former coalition had considered nominated him as a candidate in 2021, the Sme daily wrote.