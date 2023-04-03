Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

3. Apr 2023 

Cigarette butts and refurbished mobiles: The Slovak companies pioneering environmentally-friendly business solutions

EU legislation is pushing companies towards greener business philosophies.

Jana Liptáková
The ELWIS electronic waste registration system helps municipalities better sort waste.The ELWIS electronic waste registration system helps municipalities better sort waste. (Source: Courtesy of JRK Slovensko)

More and more companies in Slovakia are shifting their business philosophies to become more environmentally friendly, according to industry insiders.

Production processes are not only becoming greener, they say, but some firms are making sustainability their core business.

“Slovakia is full of smart people and ideas, and companies whose business is in innovative, environmentally-friendly products have a high chance of succeeding not only in Slovakia, but also abroad,” Magdaléna Jurkemiková, head of communications at Sensoneo, which uses ultrasonic technology to monitor waste levels in smart trash bins and containers, told The Slovak Spectator.

Ivana Vagaská, executive director of the Business Leaders Forum and team leader for ESG (environmental, social and governance) at the Pontis Foundation, added: “There is a real threat that our children will have to live on a literally uninhabitable planet plagued by heatwaves and weather extremes such as floods and storms, not to mention drought.”

Highlighting what she described as “alarming” data on climate change, she told The Slovak Spectator: “This is not just a vision of what life will be like on some distant island in the Pacific, we are talking about the future in Slovakia, too.”

