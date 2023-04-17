Take a sabbatical, talk with experts, or meditate

Companies now offer their employees a wide range of mental health benefits.

Some companies serve free healthy food to their employees. (Source: Courtesy of IBM International Services Centre)

Lectures or workshops with mental health experts, yoga lectures, sabbaticals: these are just a few of the benefits that companies in Slovakia have begun to offer after realising the importance of mental health for their employees.

“Mental health, which used to be a de facto taboo topic in workplaces, has become mainstream in the last few years,” Ivana Vagaská, executive director of the Business Leaders Forum and team leader for ESG (environmental, social and governance) at the Pontis Foundation, told The Slovak Spectator.

Firstly, the coronavirus pandemic brought the mental health of employees to the forefront in companies, then the war in Ukraine intensified the need for professional support. Today, the help of mental health experts has become an inseparable part of the care that companies provide to employees.

When coronavirus hit

“The coronavirus pandemic significantly worsened people’s mental health, and it cannot be said that any age group was spared,” said Vagaská.