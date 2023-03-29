Employment visas for selected third country nationals approved

Truck and bus drivers needed.

Bus drivers are in demand in almost all regions of Slovakia. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

Selected groups of third country nationals will be able to receive Slovak working visas under a new regulation approved by the government on Tuesday.

Under the new legislation, citizens of Belarus, Serbia, North Macedonia, Armenia, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be able to apply for jobs as drivers of heavy goods vehicles or trucks used for international or national transport.

But only 5,000 visas can be issued for the purpose, and there will be a limit of up to 150 visas for nationals employed as bus drivers.

The visas will be valid for this year.

The Labour Ministry said the legislation was needed to address the urgent long-term shortage of workers in national and international shipping.