News digest: Brand new hospital in Bratislava

How to enjoy Bratislava without having to spend money and how the Slovak minimum wage has grown over the years.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, March 30 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Bory Hospital opens in Bratislava

Bory Hospital opened on March 30, 2023. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

After more than 30 years, the first new large referral hospital has opened its doors in Slovakia.

The new facility is located in the Bory neighbourhood of Bratislava. Penta, the financial group that owns the hospital, began construction four years ago.

The group paid €250 million for the project.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

Free events in Bratislava

Pisztory Palace. (Source: Sme)

Here's our selection of 3 things that you can do for free in the Slovak capital in the next few days: a classical music concert, a hike, and a free entry to museums.

In a few lines:

The Eiffel Optic eyewear stores are in financial difficulty. The firm is said to be shutting down some of its stores in Bratislava. (Index)

The firm is said to be shutting down some of its stores in Bratislava. (Index) Porsche, a German car maker, is going to expand its car production in western Slovakia. The investment in battery modules for electric cars will give jobs to 600 people. The firm will invest more than €1 billion. Yet Porsche would welcome the speeding up of the very slow permitting processes in Slovakia. (Denník N)

The investment in battery modules for electric cars will give jobs to 600 people. The firm will invest more than €1 billion. Yet Porsche would welcome the speeding up of the very slow permitting processes in Slovakia. (Denník N) The last transport of political prisoners was sent from Bratislava on March 31, 1945. The group of more than 100 people included civil resistance fighters, soldiers, bankers and communists, police officers, partisans, printing workers and an inn owner.

The group of more than 100 people included civil resistance fighters, soldiers, bankers and communists, police officers, partisans, printing workers and an inn owner. The Slovenské Elektrárne electricity producer has launched a tender for the supply of nuclear fuel from an alternative supplier. It will most likely be the American

company Westinghouse. The Mochovce nuclear power plant currently uses Russian nuclear fuel. Its supplies are secured for this year and the next. (SITA)

Easter whips on sale at the Miletičova market in Bratislava on March 30, 2023. (Source: TASR - Miroslav Košírer)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain or showers in some places, snow in the mountains. The highest daytime temperature will range from 11°C to 19°C. Light wind. (SHMÚ)

