Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Apr 2023 at 6:00  I 

Hungarian analyst: Fico and Orbán riding the same wave

The EU should have acted earlier.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico in 2015.Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico in 2015. (Source: Sme)

Although Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico are on the same page, Slovakia, as a member of the Eurozone, will apply different strategies to Hungary even after the elections, says Hungarian political scientist and sociologist EDIT ZGUT-PRZYBYLSKA.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

In Hungary, people who benefit from being loyal to the regime support Orbán even though they can see democracy in their country backsliding, says the analyst. Any new government in the future will have an extremely difficult time breaking the informal power of the Orbán regime.

SkryťTurn off ads

You said that Hungary is like a laboratory of democracy backsliding and corruption. According to Transparency International ranking, Hungary is perceived as the most corrupt country in the EU. Does this ring any alarms with people in Hungary?

Corruption is highly recognised among Hungarian society, but this doesn't translate into long-standing mass demonstrations on the street to overthrow the government. Hungarians like to complain about corruption, about social injustice – but these protests are quickly running out of steam. There is a low level of feeling of efficacy: more than 70 percent believe that the Hungarian political system “very rarely or never” allows them to influence politics. Civic engagement within the electorate is low, more than half of the respondents would never sign a petition.

SkryťTurn off ads

Edit Zgut-Przybylska

Hungarian political scientist and sociologist at the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Polish Academy of Sciences.

Visiting fellow at CEU Democracy Institute, focusing on informal power and populism in the context of the democratic backsliding in Poland and Hungary.

Vice-Chair of Amnesty International Hungary.

Some 3 million people voted for this government and their vote was mainly motivated by three factors. One of them is a cynical political culture. People see that the government is corrupt, but they believe that to accumulate wealth, everyone has to circumvent the rules. The well-educated people living in big cities are outraged by corruption, but you wouldn't see people in the countryside standing up against it.

Another factor is the populist redistribution of benefits towards Christian, married, heterosexual couples with children – the more the better. If you are in this cohort, you have the financial support of the government, because you constitute “the good people” in an extremely polarised society. It is discriminative toward single parents, homosexual or non-married couples, childless people, and others. One segment of Fidesz supporters might feel like the government may be corrupt, but “at least they deliver.” And they could deliver, for 12 years, because of the tremendous sums from the EU funds.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Viktor Orbán

Top stories

19: The unique building of the dormitory Hviezda (Star), also known as Kukurica (Corn), has dominated the area near the intersection of Jarošova, Kukučínova and Račianska for more than 40 years. This round, 26-storey building was originally built as a dormitory for a military academy. Since 2012, the building has been closed due to poor construction and technical condition.

News digest: No to Kutuzov. Defence Ministry will change its address

Feature stories about Slovak science, extraordinary discoveries in Trnava, and how a foreigner can become a volunteer in Bratislava.


11 h
Computer scientist Bronislava Brejová.

The amount of biological data is staggering, her job being to analyse it

Stereotypes make it hard for girls to get into computers.


22 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad