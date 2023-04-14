Weekend: What it's like to be a circus gymnast

Hidden castle, online surrealism, history in Trenčín and more this weekend of April 15-16, 2023.

Festivals

In the shoes of a circus artist

During the International Day of Circus, everybody can be a circus gymnast. Artists from all around the world will get together at a festival, showcasing their mastery.

Opening with a gala evening, the festival will continue to switch paces up and also hold a fire show. The festival starts April 14 and wraps up April 16, and takes place in Bratislava city district Karlová Ves’ Centre of culture, which you can find here.

During Saturday, the festival will host multiple workshops, courses, and creative lessons to teach circus artistry. Kids will have their own program too, with kid-friendly circus shows.

During the festival, a fire show will take place. (Source: Tomáš Benedikovič, SME)

Fest Anča is piecing together an international show

With the date of International Festival of Animation Fest Anča slowly coming closer, more and more popular names are showing up on the line-up list. Artists from 73 countries registered almost 1,400 movies and projects out of which 230 made it to the final line-up.

Fest Anča will also provide a platform for student-made movies. Featured movies have a chance to compete for an Anča Award for the best student-produced movie.

Other than student movies and alternative titles, the festival will feature internationally well-known producers like Steven Woloshen along with already awarded prestigious movies. The festival will take place in Žilina.

International artists will be featured on the Fest Anča festival. (Source: Vladimír Šimíček. TASR)

VIRTUAL SPORTS: Tabačka in Košice will host a play-station playing session with free entry.

Travel

Six for one in Trenčín

Trenčín castle sits above the city of Trenčín and cannot be missed on the horizon, even from a passing train. A short hike through the city leads to its gates, which is now more convenient for visitors. For the price of buying a ticket to the castle only, visitors will be able to explore six other historical buildings in the close proximity of the castle. It is not necessary to tour the buildings in one day, as the tickets will be valid for seven days including the day of purchase. This way, visitors will be able to see, for example, the old house of the town’s executioner.

The more convenient tickets can be purchased since April 1 until October 31, and it applies to all the extension applies to all that purchase the castle ticket. You can visit the castle from Monday to Friday.

Trenčín castle sits above the town. (Source: Tibor Somogyi, SME)

Unknown treasure in Banská Bystrica region

A stone’s throw from the teeny municipality of Cerovo in the Banská Bystrica region, a castle stands on top of a hill in the middle of a lush forest. About a two-hour hike from Cerovo leads to the castle Čabraď, surrounded by the river Litava. Hikers will be able to enjoy calming nature and rest in a shelter near a spring. The sights allow to see three other hill peaks located in the close proximity of the castle. In addition to the castle, there’s also a historical church nearby. The more adventurous might try to get to the castle via a bike route on a mountain bike.

LEVOČA: A new lookout tower is under construction above the municipality Levoča.

Exhibitions

Silence before the storm

Zoya Museum in the municipality Modra is currently hosting an exhibition of internationally known Slovak artist Robert Hromec. The exhibition Il silenzio prima della tempesta (Silence before the storm) came together during the pandemic years, inspired by life and the structure of passing time. Unusually large paintings depict interpretations of the internal life of people and their identity.

Daughters

How does it look when social topics and ethics meet with art? The Slovak artist Gabriela Doľacká focuses her art on stereotypes along with gender stereotypes tied to the roles of women. The exhibition in Ružomberok at Ľudovít Fulla Gallery titled Dcérenky (Daughters) showcases figures, figure studies as well as dynamic paintings. Look at the artist's social media account to learn more.

SURREALISM: Check out the interactive webpage dedicated to surrealism. The legendary Psíček a Mačička (Doggie and Kitty) will be your guides.

BEFORE YOU GO

WHAT TO READ: Read our short entry on the history surrounding Uzhgorod. Learn more about a part of Ukraine that used to belong to then-Czechoslovakia.

Read our short entry on the history surrounding Uzhgorod. Learn more about a part of Ukraine that used to belong to then-Czechoslovakia. WHAT TO LISTEN TO: Pop love songs and sci-fi scenes. Tabačka in Košice will be hosting Czech artist Ventolin’s concert. Give his song “Disco Science” a try.

Pop love songs and sci-fi scenes. Tabačka in Košice will be hosting Czech artist Ventolin’s concert. Give his song “Disco Science” a try. WHAT TO ENJOY: Look back at Easter and learn more about traditional customs in Slovakia. How have they changed and where do they come from?

Look back at Easter and learn more about traditional customs in Slovakia. How have they changed and where do they come from? WHERE TO GO : All the good things from traveling without the urge to hurry will be presented in Bratislava Incheba Expo in an exhibitions ITF Slovakiatour, Danubius Gastro and Autosalon Bratislava. Get a taste of both the food and looks of some less known locations there, or choose something else from our top activities for foreigners.

: All the good things from traveling without the urge to hurry will be presented in Bratislava Incheba Expo in an exhibitions ITF Slovakiatour, Danubius Gastro and Autosalon Bratislava. Get a taste of both the food and looks of some less known locations there, or choose something else from our top activities for foreigners. WHAT TO DO FOR FREE: Fans of jazz will be delighted to hear that a free jazz concert will take place at the Austrian Culture Forum on April 14 at 18:00. Discover other free activities for foreigners, too. WEATHER FORECAST

For Saturday, western and center Slovakia expect rain with temperatures from 10°C to 14°C. Cloudy skies. Eastern Slovakia expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 13°C.

For Sunday, rain expected in western Slovakia. Partly cloudy for the center. Temperatures from 12°C to 16°C. Eastern Slovakia expects partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures around 17°C.

For Monday, partly sunny skies for western and center Slovakia. Temperature will increase to 18°C. Rain and cloudy weather expected for eastern Slovakia, temperatures might vary from 12°C to 17°C. (SHMÚ)

That's it for this week. Take care, and have a restful weekend!

-Mária

