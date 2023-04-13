How to make handful soup

A recipe for a soup both cheap and filling — and tasty of course, just what is needed in times of inflation.

Despite the birds chirping and flowers blooming outside, winter doesn't seem over yet. And so, a recipe for staying warm and cosy is in order while we wait for the temperatures to rise for spring recipes.

Hŕstková polievka is an old Slovak standby soup, harkening to the days when grains and legumes were the main ingredients in Slovak kitchens and filled stomachs between pig butcherings. The soup is simple to make, uses what is on hand, is cheap, and filling. The perfect soup for when every grocery store trip ends with shock at inflation rates.

Hrsť means handful, and handful soup is made up of a handful of this grain and a handful of that legume. You can choose your favourite grains and legumes, or buy a ready mix if in Slovakia. They go by various names, depending on the brand, such as "Hŕstková zmes" or "Racio zmes na hŕstkovú polievku." Each brand also has a different mix of ingredients.