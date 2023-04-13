Central bank governor guilty of corruption, judge says

Peter Kažimír served as finance minister under the previous Fico governments.

Slovakia's central bank governor Peter Kažimír was found guilty of bribery in early April 2023. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír is guilty of corruption following a decision made by Specialised Criminal Court Judge Milan Cisarik.

In his early April penal order, the judge fined the governor €100,000. The judge also verified that Kažimír would receive a two-year prison sentence if the financial punishment is thwarted on purpose.

Kažimír is a former finance minister. He served under the previous Smer-led governments from 2012 to 2019, when he was appointed the governor by then Slovak president Andrej Kiska. Closed and ongoing criminal investigations have revealed how bribes and mafia-like practices took over the former Smer governments led by Robert Fico.

On Thursday, most politicians called on the governor to resign.