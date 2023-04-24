Yoga is our universal language

Yoga makes us feel at home anywhere. Even in Slovakia.

Last year, I attended an Erasmus programme for teachers in Barcelona. We were a nice group of people from all over Europe and an instructor from South America. You can definitely imagine the inter-cultural discussions and the variety of accents. One morning, our instructor Tony took us to the garden at the university.

Firstly, you enter the place and you want to study again. Especially there and the subject does not really matter. Secondly, we went there for a yoga session. In the middle of the town, literally in its heart, the garden was like an oasis, so peaceful and quiet. We sat down on the grass, closed the eyes and tried to focus on our breath. Afterwards, we did some simple postures and ended the session walking barefoot on the pebbles.

I was teaching the class. As not everyone spoke English very well, I tried to keep the instructions as simple as possible. It was wonderful to see how yoga can break barriers not only in terms of the language. It can create a safe space in the city jungle, where you can just be yourself and enjoy the time with others. It makes you realize that there is a universal language that everybody understands, and it is the language of the heart.

I know, it may sound a bit weird. However, it is a good feeling to get together with alike people and become a part of a community, especially if you are staying somewhere new and want to adapt faster and more easily.

Yoga finds you wherever you are

Before I started practising yoga, I would often look at those wonderful pictures in which women with perfect style and rubber bodies presented such postures that I immediately lost motivation.

There is one thing I know for sure: my body is not made from rubber. Fortunately, I did not let them scare me. After long years of break, I started again and did not give up this time. I found yoga and yoga found me. The more I was diving in, the deeper I wanted to go. A new world opened in front of my eyes and this world has actually always been there. I just needed to understand that it is not about touching your tiptoes. It is about what happens along the way down. And there is an awful lot that happens. You listen, feel, perceive and you let your breath lead you.

Without breath, there is no yoga. Your breath flows and when you learn how to flow with it, you learn all that is necessary. Your body jumps on the wave and always surfs a little bit further. It is a never-ending one small move at a time.

It is like learning a language

Learning yoga is like learning a language. Actually, yoga is the language of the body. It is an endless process. You must focus, revise, get out of your comfort zone, listen and talk. You surely have your own experience. You cannot build a house from the roof. Brick by brick, step by step you build the basement and the walls first. You pick up words or postures and learn grammar or alignment. You listen to other people or your own body, and finally you understand and are able to speak. You really do not have to speak correctly from the very beginning. With discipline, determination and passion, you finish that roof and then continue with the garden, the fence, choose the furniture and so on. With time, you will feel the difference.

So go around the town, find a place and a teacher, and just start. You can flow everywhere. On the street, on the meadow, on the riverbank or at the lake. Even in Slovakia.

You are yoga. Yoga City.

I am sure you will understand. Because you will feel it.

The author of the blog is Kamila Jančíková. She is a language teacher at The Bridge, an English language centre in Bratislava, and a yoga instructor.