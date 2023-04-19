Slovak firm to invest €10 million to produce combat vehicles

Koval Systems deal with Swedish company will create 60 jobs.

A CV90 in the service of Swedish army. (Source: WIKIMEDIA CC)

Slovak engineering firm Koval Systems is to invest a reported €10,000,000 in a new production hall after signing a deal to help produce a combat vehicle for Swedish company BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The concern, based in Beluša, Trenčín Region, will work on producing parts of the CV90 combat vehicle, creating 60 new jobs.

Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

Koval Systems is the second Slovak company to ink a deal with the Swedish firm after Dubnica-based Konštrukta Defense signed a contract to produce gun barrels for the Swedish army.

Officials at AE Systems Hägglunds say the company plans on signing a further 30 to 40 Slovak companies this and next year to participate in the production of the CV90.