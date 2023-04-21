Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
21. Apr 2023 at 6:25  I 

Slovakia has one of the most generous family policies in the world, a think tank claims

Slovakia has one of the most generous family policies in the world, a think tank claims.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Slovakia has one of the most generous benefit systems in the family area in the world.Slovakia has one of the most generous benefit systems in the family area in the world. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia has one of the most generous benefit systems regarding family in the world, in relation to the average wage. Parents with two children, who both earn an average wage, will receive €91,392 from the state during the first five years of the first child. This amounts to €1,395 per month, which is more than the current net average salary of a working person. The family thus gains more than if the woman has no children and continues to work. Radovan Ďurana, analyst with the economic think tank INESS, writes this in response to the proposal of OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič to reduce the tax burden on mothers and young people as well as increase the tax bonus.

SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

INESS points out that state expenditures falling under family policy have dramatically increased recently. This year alone, family policy expenses have increased by a third, an increase of almost €1 billion to €2.7 billion. This is more than spending on primary and secondary schools combined.

“We therefore consider further increases to be irresponsible in view of Slovakia’s huge public finance deficit,” Ďurana writes.

To give the public an idea of how generous the family policy already is today, INESS has updated its young family model to quantify how much a family would receive in public funds under the current set-up.

For the quantification model, it chose a family in which the parents earn the average wage and have two children. They have calculated all the benefits and transfers that this family will receive until the fifth birthday of the first child between 2022 and 2027.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Igor Matovič

Top stories

A symbolic opening of Bratislava City Days in April 2018.

Weekend: Enjoy Bratislava City Days to the fullest

Historical tram rides, Bratislava’s architecture, hunt for old books and more.


2 h
St Martin's Cathedral.

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for activities that you can go to this week? Visit the rich programme of Bratislava City Days this weekend or escape on a hike to Medené Hámre.


24 h
Dobroslav Trnka

News digest: Glance House investigation closes after more than a decade

How to enjoy Bratislava for free, where to fly from Slovak airports in summer, and a strange apartment.


14 h
Bratislava has several locations the value of which will increase in the future.

Country is fertile ground for populists, survey shows

Almost half of Slovaks cannot afford to pay €400 unexpectedly.


19. apr
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad